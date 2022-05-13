ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to prison for exiting St. Albans halfway house

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Parkersburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for exiting a federal halfway house in Kanawha County.

Joshua Dowler, 40, admitted he exited the fenced-in area of Dismas Charities in St. Albans on September 16, 2021. The DOJ reports Dowler had been sent to Dismas because he was convicted of being a felon possessioning a firearm.

When Dowler allegedly walked out of Dismas, he has not completed his term of imprisonment. The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Dowler in Parkersburg on November 9, 2021.

Dowler was sentenced on Thursday to one year and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

WDVM 25

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

