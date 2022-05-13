2022 ESCDA Maryland All-Shore Concert
2022 Maryland All-Shore Concert presented by the Eastern Shore Choral Directors Association.
Junior Chorus:
Directed by Penny Renoll
Accompanied by Daniel Cherrix
Songs Performed:
Canticle of Praise
Miserere Nobis
I am the River
Duond Akuru
Sing
Amazing
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Senior Chorus:
Directed by Dr. William Folger
Accompanied by Susan Zimmer
Songs Performed:
Salmo
O Lux Beatissima
Ezekiel Saw The Wheel
Hamilton Highlights
Hallelujah! A Soulful Celebration
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Special Thanks to the ESCDA Team for the kids first All-Shore in 3 years!
President - Kassidy Bowman
Vice President - Mary Tyler Upshaw
Secretary & Senior All-Shore Chair - Lea LaRue
Treasurer & Junior All-Shore Chair - Jennie Hudson
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Special Thanks to the Following Members as well:
- All Middle and High School Choral Directors
- Thomas: WIHI Student Intern
- David P Stofa, Karen Bowers, and Derek Sabedra - NDHS Administration
- Karen Mercer and Scott Bunting - All-Shore Festival Hosts
