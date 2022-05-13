ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 ESCDA Maryland All-Shore Concert

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago

2022 Maryland All-Shore Concert presented by the Eastern Shore Choral Directors Association.

Junior Chorus:

Directed by Penny Renoll

Accompanied by Daniel Cherrix

Songs Performed:

Canticle of Praise

Miserere Nobis

I am the River

Duond Akuru

Sing

Amazing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Senior Chorus:

Directed by Dr. William Folger

Accompanied by Susan Zimmer

Songs Performed:

Salmo

O Lux Beatissima

Ezekiel Saw The Wheel

Hamilton Highlights

Hallelujah! A Soulful Celebration

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Special Thanks to the ESCDA Team for the kids first All-Shore in 3 years!

President - Kassidy Bowman

Vice President - Mary Tyler Upshaw

Secretary & Senior All-Shore Chair - Lea LaRue

Treasurer & Junior All-Shore Chair - Jennie Hudson

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Special Thanks to the Following Members as well:

- All Middle and High School Choral Directors

- Thomas: WIHI Student Intern

- David P Stofa, Karen Bowers, and Derek Sabedra - NDHS Administration

- Karen Mercer and Scott Bunting - All-Shore Festival Hosts

Bay Times & Record Observer

