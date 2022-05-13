4 Observations From the Chargers' 2022 Regular Season Schedule Release
With the Chargers' schedule released, what stands out among the most notable factors that play into their itinerary for navigating the season?
The Chargers officially have their 2022 season scheduled with the 17-game slate being announced alongside the rest of the NFL on Thursday night.
Regular Season Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Raiders
- Week 2: at Chiefs (TNF)
- Week 3: vs. Jaguars
- Week 4: at Texans
- Week 5: at Browns
- Week 6: vs. Broncos (MNF)
- Week 7: vs. Seahawks
- Week 8: BYE
- Week 9: at Falcons
- Week 10: at 49ers (SNF)
- Week 11: vs. Chiefs
- Week 12: at Cardinals
- Week 13: at Raiders
- Week 14: vs. Dolphins
- Week 15: vs. Titans
- Week 16: at Colts (MNF)
- Week 17: vs. Rams (SNF)
- Week 18: at Broncos
So how does the Chargers' schedule stack up? What aspects play in favor of the team and which create more of a challenge? Here are four instant observations following the schedule release.
Playing on Thursday Night Football early on in the season is an advantage
The Chargers will travel to Kansas City for a Week 2 clash against the Chiefs. The contest will take place on Thursday Night Football, hitting the road on a short week following their home opener against the Raiders.
Almost every team will play a game on Thursday Night Football this season. For the Chargers' sake, getting this game out of the way early on serves as an advantage. As the season goes on and players begin to deal with lingering injuries and recovery periods take longer, having to play a game on short rest creates a difficult task at hand.
In this case, the Thursday Night Football game plays favorably to the Chargers as the team should still be relatively healthy with just one game under their belt prior to the Week 2 meeting.
Chargers will be under the bright lights of primetime quite regularly
The Chargers are scheduled to play five primetime games this season – one on Thursday Night Football, two on Sunday Night Football and two on Monday Night Football. Five primetime games ties a league-high with 13 other teams.
The Justin Herbert effect, paired with the offseason moves the team has made has created a belief that the Chargers are poised for something special this season and has put the league on notice.
Two of the Chargers' primetime games will include opponents inside the AFC West, while another features their inner-city rival of the Rams.
Full primetime slate:
- Week 2: at Chiefs (TNF)
- Week 6: vs. Broncos (MNF)
- Week 10: at 49ers (SNF)
- Week 16: at Colts (MNF)
- Week 17: vs. Rams (SNF)
Cold-weather games won't be much of a factor with the exception of one week
The Chargers pulled a little bit of luck as it pertains to their possible cold-weather games. They go to Kansas City and Cleveland within the first five weeks, prior to the conditions becoming brutally chilly.
Their one meeting this season that could involve playing in frigid temperatures is Week 18 at Denver. Last season the Chargers' playoff chances were dependent on the final week of the regular season, so if a similar circumstance presents itself again, they could face a must-win situation in rocky conditions.
The Chargers' toughest stretch comes in the middle part of their schedule
Following the Chargers' bye week, they'll play four of the next five games on the road. That stretch spans from Week 9 and ends in Week 13. Here's the middle-of-the-season gauntlet they'll encounter.
- Week 9: at Falcons
- Week 10: at 49ers (SNF)
- Week 11: vs. Chiefs
- Week 12: at Cardinals
- Week 13: at Raiders
This five-week stretch also includes four teams that reached the playoffs last season. The positive spin on these road trips is that three of them are within roughly an hour flight, limiting the travel time.
Getting off to a good start will be crucial for the Chargers considering the gruesome stretch they'll be tasked with here.
