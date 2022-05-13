ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pell City, AL

Pell City Schools look to Saturday School as option to cure chronic absenteeism

By Erin Wise
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pell City School System will implement Saturday School next year to address chronic absenteeism. The district views any student who misses 18 or more days a school year as chronically absent. That includes both unexcused and excused absences. According to the district's Student Support Services Director, Dr. Myrus...

