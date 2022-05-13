ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

New housing development approved in Orcutt garners mixed responses

By Torstein Rehn
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago


A new housing development in Orcutt was approved this week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The project is titled Key Site 3 and is located north of Clark Avenue next to Highway 101 and the Sunny Hills mobile home park.

The development approved includes 119 single-family units, with a possible 160 additional townhomes in the future.

While the project was approved with a 3-2 vote, some community members in Orcutt disagreed with the decision.

“We’re a senior community so we are worried about safety and ambulances getting to our seniors,” said one Sunny Hills resident during the public comment period of the meeting on Tuesday.

Other concerns expressed at the meeting include the density of homes and the amount of traffic this would create on Clark Avenue.

These concerns were echoed by Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who voted against the project.

"We say we want to reduce vehicle miles traveled and reduce greenhouse gases, but to do that we can’t continue to build houses in north county and keep all of the jobs in south county,” said Nelson. "Orcutt deserves the right to be self sufficient and have a community where people not only sleep here but also work here.”

Some county officials say the demand for more homes led to the decision to approve the development.

“It’s to provide a variety of housing types that will be more affordable to sort of entry-level buyers as well as to preserve open space,” said Shannon Reese, a senior planner for the county.

The homes are expected to be in the $600,000 to $700,000 range given current market conditions.

There are still some steps that need to take place before construction begins. A project like this could take half a year or up to five years for construction to begin.

vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard City’s improvements and upcoming projects

Within the last few years, the city of Oxnard has worked on numerous projects from beautification, restoration, to providing shelter for the homeless population. Oxnard City Manager Alex Nguyen was appointed to his current position in 2018 and feels that the city has come a long way since – physically, financially, and more.
OXNARD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 8-12

Kathleen Moore, age 73, a resident of Templeton passed away on May 8, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Merry Margaret Ellis, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Family Searches for Housing

Rentals in Santa Barbara County are the worst. Due to my sister being disabled and my father being a diabetic, I live with my family to help my mother out. Recently, we given given a termination of tenancy by our landlord of 12 years. We knew that it was going...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Single Family Homes
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Spot Fire Extinguished in Montecito

Montecito firefighters responded to a vegetation fire on the 500 block of Barker Pass Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. Firefighters found an approximately 50 by 50-foot spot burning in a resident’s backyard. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the fire within 15 minutes. Firefighters remained on...
MONTECITO, CA
cuestonian.com

Homelessness in San Luis Obispo

In 2022, homelessness remains a challenge for the city of San Luis Obispo. In many cases, persons unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic have no shelter, little to eat, and many are in need of medical attention. The San Luis Obispo County Homeless Census & Survey Comprehensive Report, which is...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County group wants to join redistricting lawsuit

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is again asking to join a lawsuit challenging the county’s recently adopted redistricting map. SLO County Citizens for Good Government and three SLO County residents filed a lawsuit on Jan. 12 challenging the SLO County Board of Supervisors’ selection of a redistricting map, arguing it benefits the Republican Party at the expense of Democrats and Latinos. Shorty afterwards, the League of Women Voters filed a motion to join the suit, but was denied based on issues with their motion.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
