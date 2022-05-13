UPDATE: Mulch pile catches fire at Tajiguas Landfill, spreads to equipment, recyclables

UPDATE: The Santa Barbara Co. Fire Dept. reports about a half acres of mulch and recyclables and 1.5 acres of vegetation and some infrastructure burned. Firefighters were expected to be on scene throughout the night.

—

Santa Barbara County Firefighters say a mulch pile caught fire at the Tajiguas Landfill.

CHP says smoke from the fire is spreading heavily over Highway 101. Fire officials say CHP is taking cars through that portion of the highway in groups.

A large pile of mulch and recyclables are on fire, along with heavy equipment in the area.

__

Santa Barbara County Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire at the Tajiguas Landfill in Gaviota.

It broke out at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials say the fire has already burned several acres and it's burning at a rapid rate of spread. Strong winds are reported in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.