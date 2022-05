80-year-old graduates from college around 6 decades after dropping out. A lot of people take a semester off during college -- or even a year or longer. But a Nebraska woman needed more time than that -- a lot more. It was roughly sixty years ago, when University of Nebraska-Omaha student Madeline Adams had to pause her education to care for her family. This month, she graduated, proving its never to late to achieve one's goals.

