ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City salon owner paves way in hair industry

By Megan Abundis
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTCnF_0fcSqvcP00

Kat Collet, the owner of With Love Salon in Kansas City, Missouri, works to educate others when it comes to diverse hair.

“As an artist I’ve always loved to create, I’ve always loved chemistry,” Collet said.

Colleth's salon in the Kansas City Crossroad drips with bright colors and her designs.

“We have poured our hearts and souls into this place,” she said.

Collett has made a name for herself in the hair styling and fashion color world that reaches beyond Kansas City.

Born and raised in the Kansas City area, Collett will tell you she’s also first generation from the Philippines.

She now leads the way in diverse hair education.

“As someone who grew up in Johnson County, I didn’t grow up with a lot of people who had my hair type or ethnicity,” she said. “With having a really course hair type, I have a lot of clients who come to me specifically because they know I can work with course hair, curly hair.”

She travels across the country multiple times a month to teach others how to work with all hair textures and types.

“I want them to feel safe in my chair and know I can handle it,” she said.

Collett calls it "‘creating a crown," but knows some people may not see it that way if they’ve had damage or mistreatment from past hair experiences, so she works to educate others.

“There’s just an awareness of it now, we need to change, and we need to keep learning and keep growing to be able to help more people,” she said.

She also warns of hair stereotypes while driving her passion.

“I want people no matter what their upbringing was, no matter what society has told them, no matter to what they felt about themselves in the past, or maybe they aren't confident, I want them to feel beautiful,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Kansas City, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Kansas City is an amazing blend of history, soul, and influences from throughout the world, with Seville-inspired architecture and a unique patchwork of neighborhoods. The great quality, originality, and variety of flavors found in Kansas City's cafés and coffee shops reflect the city's atmosphere.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Developers Pitch Kansas City 18th & Vine Jazz District Royals Stadium

The basic argument and a sign that local leaders never bothered to take even a basic course in college-level economics . . . Maybe A BILLION BUCKS could solve longstanding revenue problems for an East side entertainment district that haven't been alleviated by a hundred million over 30 years. A...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

An ode to the real humans of Kansas City

You can hear all of Real Humans by Gina Kaufmann on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get podcasts. Like so many of the people I've written about (and probably some of you reading as well), the pandemic turned my reality into a bizarre funhouse mirror version of itself.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kcur.org

The stories behind Kansas City's most iconic signs

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. If you think the Western Auto sign hovers above Kansas City’s Crossroads district like some delightful, less-evil version of the Eye of Sauron, you’re… not wrong. The multi-story landmark can be seen from every angle, its glow blinking off windows along Oak Street and windshields on Interstate Highway 35. In a word: iconic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City chefs are hosting Ugly Dinners featuring produce that would otherwise be thrown out

From lumpy apples to a spotty potato, foods with cosmetic flaws are still edible and nutritionally dense, said Ali Curbow. “People turn away these types of produce because it is considered ‘ugly’ — but we’re hoping to showcase that these ugly produce can be made into something beautiful,” said Curbow, marketing manager at Kanbe’s Markets, a Kansas City-based nonprofit battling food insecurity.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Curly Hair#Hair Styling#Love Salon
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Vigil Mourns Homeless Murdered

The latest murder vigil organized by local activists this week celebrates the memory of two people killed on local streets. Here's the story along with continued advocacy, requests for funding and municipal efforts to assure inclusion for "houseless" residents . . . Hope Faith, a Kansas City-based assistance campus for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Guessing Game Tradition: Gunfire Or Fireworks?!?

The warmer weather brings the return of a longtime local custom that neighbors across the metro are "enjoying" tonight and until around August . . . Make that September. KANSAS CITY'S LEAST FAVORITE GUESSING GAME IS NOW UNDERWAY: WAS THAT GUNSHOTS OR FIREWORKS?!?!. Longtime residents are REALLY good at this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY GIVES RUSSIA THE FINGER!?!

Finally, a Kansas City artist takes a bold risk and shares a defiant message about the state of the world. Accordingly . . . Our perspective . . . KANSAS CITY HEART TRIBUTE TO UKRAINE GIVES THE FINGER TO RUSSIA!!!. Of course, the beauty of art is in the eye...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Brick Store opens in Overland Park

On Friday, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill requiring that the city allocate 25% of its general fund to the KCPD. Kansas City Monarchs kick off season home opener with 2021 Championship Ring ceremony. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Very proud and blessed to be where we are,” Kansas City Monarchs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Hair Care
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
KMBC.com

Couple opens used Lego store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It was a Kansas City couple's dream to turn their hobby into a business. On Friday, they opened the metro's first used-Lego store. The word is out. Lego fans lined up outside the new KC Brick Store at the Regency Park Shopping Center in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
multihousingnews.com

Star Development, Bonaventure Break Ground in North Kansas City

The property is scheduled for completion by summer 2024. A joint venture involving commercial real estate company Star Development and integrated alternative asset manager Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift in North Kansas City, Mo. The 294-unit, Class A property will be built on a 6-acre block bordered by 23rd and 25th Avenues, and Swift and Buchanan Streets. The property is anticipated to be completed and open for first move-ins during the summer of 2024.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Dozens of bicyclists participate in the Queen City Century ride

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly a hundred bike riders hit the streets of Springfield for Queen City Century 2022 Saturday morning. The event challenges bike riders to travel up to a hundred miles, riding on trails and streets between Springfield and Ash Grove. The goal is to raise money for the Missouri Bicyclist and Pedestrian Federation, a non-profit that does advocacy and education work for cyclists, walkers, and the drivers who share the roads.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Progressive Kansas City Newsflash: Riding The Bus Can Be A Drag

The journalism brain trust at public radio offer another installment in their groundbreaking journalistic series . . . Still . . . Hipsters seem to contend that they deserve street cred for taking the bus. Today's stunning conclusion . . . The bus can be a drag because you have...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy