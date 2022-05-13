DACC softball working to towards spot in Nationals
DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College softball now has a new opportunity to keep their season going.
DACC lost in the Region 24 championship to Illinois Central College. The softball team is now facing St. Louis Community College the District P Championships. They have a double header Saturday in Danville. If they win, they have a good chance of making it on to the NJCAA National Championship.
“It means everything,” Freshman Danielle Shuey said. “We’ve worked so hard this season. I mean, I’m so proud of this team, we’ve really come a long way. Developed an insane culture that’s really cool to be a part of, so it means everything to be able to have the opportunity to nationals this weekend.”
“They’re all stoked. I think they genuinely love each other,” Head coach Matt Cervantes said. “They compete for one another and I think that’s what’s fun to watch them go out and do.
The Jaguars are 18-6 in conference and have won 19-4 games at home.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0