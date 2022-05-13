ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

DACC softball working to towards spot in Nationals

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC471_0fcSqnnp00

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College softball now has a new opportunity to keep their season going.

DACC lost in the Region 24 championship to Illinois Central College. The softball team is now facing St. Louis Community College the District P Championships. They have a double header Saturday in Danville. If they win, they have a good chance of making it on to the NJCAA National Championship.

“It means everything,” Freshman Danielle Shuey said. “We’ve worked so hard this season. I mean, I’m so proud of this team, we’ve really come a long way. Developed an insane culture that’s really cool to be a part of, so it means everything to be able to have the opportunity to nationals this weekend.”

“They’re all stoked. I think they genuinely love each other,” Head coach Matt Cervantes said. “They compete for one another and I think that’s what’s fun to watch them go out and do.

The Jaguars are 18-6 in conference and have won 19-4 games at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

DACC headed to NJCAA National Tournament

DANVILLE (WCIA) — In a best of three series, Danville Area Community College softball beat St. Louis Community College in a doubleheader 5-4 and 5-1 to send the Jaguars on to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. It’s the second time in program history they have qualified. “We’ve been around winning cultures and that’s what […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Parkland golf looks to defend title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland men’s golf is on its way to the NJCAA DII National Tournament for the fifth year in a row, with this year’s edition being held in Joplin, Mo. Play starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. But unlike the last four trips, the Cobras are there to defend their title. They […]
JOPLIN, MO
WCIA

Illini golf ready to tee off in NCAA Regional

WCIA — Illinois men’s golf is ready for a big week ahead, as Monday the Illini tee off in their 20th straight NCAA Regional. This year they are the No. 4 seed in the New Haven, Conn. Regional hosted by Yale. They will play until Wednesday, 54 holes total. The top five team finishers are […]
GOLF
WCIA

Brandon Lieb carving out role for Year Three

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Through Illinois basketball Spring workouts, the herd has slowly shrunk with more players going pro or entering the transfer portal. Five scholarship players are left for Brad Underwood’s squad until transfers in and incoming freshmen can get to campus. Junior Brandon Lieb is one of those still with the team, even after […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Sports
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

HS scoreboard (5/14/22)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Central and Mahomet-Seymour baseball, and Williamsville soccer. GIRLS SOCCER: Class 1A Williamsville Regional Final Williamsville 4, St. Thomas More 0 BASEBALL: Central 11, Oakwood 1 Mahomet-Seymour 12, Mt. Zion 0 St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Salt Fork 1 Rantoul 14, MacArthur 0 Hoopeston Area 8, […]
SPORTS
WCIA

Illinois softball to play Arizona at NCAA Tournament

WCIA — Illinois was selected Sunday to play in the Columbia, Mo. Regional, hosted by No. 15 Missouri, where they will play Arizona in the first game. It is the fourth time under head coach Tyra Perry the Illini have been selected for the tournament. Illinois was not secured a spot, having lost in its […]
COLUMBIA, MO
channel1450.com

Big Blue Get Passed Lady Blues to Advance to Regional Championship

The Millikin Big Blue took on the Illinois College Lady Blues on Saturday in an NCAA Regional Semi-Final game. The Big Blue shutout Illinois College to advance to the Regional Championship game tomorrow between the winner of Illinois College and Alma. Former U-High Pioneer Lex Tennison had two RBI, while KJ Davison, Lanie Chizmark, Cassie Reed, and Gretchen Gould had one RBI each.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Cam McDonald sets Illinois on-base record

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois outfielder Cam McDonald entered the 2022 season with just a .255 career batting average, but momentum was swinging his way at the end of 2021 with an 11-game on-base streak. Fast forward to Saturday, and McDonald is the new program record holder for longest on-base streak, having reached in every game […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Illinois Central College#Jaguars#Dacc
WCIA

Illinois baseball beats Nebraska 8-3 in series opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Taylor Jackson hit a three-run home run to give Illinois baseball a 5-1 lead and starter Cole Kirschsieper threw 7.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out nine, as Illinois beat Nebraska 8-3 Friday night in the series opener at Illinois Field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Longtime Lanphier Hoops Coach Arlyn Lober Dies At 98

Longtime Lanphier High School basketball coach Arlyn Lober has died. Lober coached the Lions for more than 20 years… from 1953 to 1974, taking five of those teams to the state basketball tournament. Lober had a winning percentage of nearly 66-percent as coach at Lanphier, and later served as the school’s athletic director. The school’s gymnasium bears his name. Before his coaching career, Lober was a World War II veteran who was part of General George Patton’s tank command.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Top 5 Illini players to ever wear the No. 13

One would think it wouldn’t be difficult to put together a top five list of Illinois basketball players to ever wear the No. 13. Those people would be wrong, though. This was a tremendously difficult list to put together considering the history of No. 13 wearers isn’t long, and most of the players who donned the jersey didn’t put up good numbers.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

U of I class starting again after pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a sign that things are getting back to normal. One U of I class is starting again after the pandemic and they call it the Hall of Fame Tour. It’s because they take several students to Hall of Fame museums and historic landmarks from Illinois to Pennsylvania. The last time […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I readies for first normal commencement in three years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is getting ready for a record-breaking graduation ceremony this Saturday. In addition to the Class of 2022, the Classes of 2020 and 2021 are being welcomed back to campus to participate, as they were denied a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19. University officials said they’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Business is booming amid U of I graduation weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s U of I’s graduation weekend. Champaign-Urbana businesses are getting ready for one of the busiest events of the year. One hotel employee said when there’s a university-related event, they start booking months in advance. They have to stock up on extra towels, blankets, and more. He said it’s stressful for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I college celebrates milestone graduation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As graduations are ramping up for students around the nation, the Carle Illinois College of Medicine is celebrating a special milestone. 23 students will be the first to graduate from the college this weekend. The college is a first of its kind, not just for the university, but the industry as […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District announces return of Neighborhood Nights

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a two-year hiatus, the Urbana Park District is excited to once again offer Neighborhood Nights. It is a free concert in a park every Wednesday (rain date Thursday) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The schedule is: June 1 – Carle Park June 8 – Anita Purves Nature Center June 15 – South Ridge […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Poll shows Irvin leading Bailey

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Richard Irvin leads Darren Bailey by over four points in the latest poll conducted by WCIA 3 and Emerson College.  But with a large number of voters still saying they are undecided, it’s still a wide open race. Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, and Dave Dahl, statehouse reporter for WTAX, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy