CHICAGO (CBS) -- Growing concern about common medical screenings that can catch things like cancer or heart problems.A nationwide shortage of imaging solution is putting some of those tests on hold. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar with the impact it's having on major hospitals in our area."Do you know the worst place to be during a pandemic? The hospital"Lucy Cantley is battling colon cancer and being treated in North Carolina."So, I have no idea that there was a shortage happening scans are very anxiety-inducing for any cancer patient."And to add to the anxiety of her regular CT scans on her...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO