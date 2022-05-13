ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brush fire breaks out near Peck Park in San Pedro

By FOX 11 Digital Team
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - As crews deal with high heat across Southern California, another brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon in San...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Brush fire in Chatsworth visible from 118 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - More than 100 firefighters worked to stop brush fire that's visible from the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire, dubbed the Porter Fire, broke out before 4 p.m. Sunday near 11200 Porter Ranch Drive south of the 118 Freeway. By 4:45 p.m., LAFD had reported that crews had stopped forward progress of the fire, after it had burned approximately 7 acres. By 6:30 p.m. the fire was 75% contained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Summerland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Pacoima Church Fire Threatening Apartments Knocked Down

Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in part of Pacoima Sunday afternoon. The fire began as a large outdoor rubbish fire at 10219 North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flames then extended into the rear and attic area of a nearby one-story church. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Fire Department responds to gas spill in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported gasoline spill at 14320 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to fire Capt. Jeff Swingle. Swingle said the spill was dubbed “The Soledad Incident” and that when they first got the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Brush fires on 118 freeway were result of fireworks, officials say

Fire officials were investigating two brush fires that broke out on the 118 Freeway which were the result of fireworks. The flames started last night in Granada Hills near Havenhurst Avenue. A second brush fire then erupted around 9:45 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard. That brush fire burned about a quarter acre. Firefighters quickly controlled the flames. There were no injuries or structures that were damaged. Fire officials say they will be back on the scene Saturday morning looking for evidence. "Tonight, we got word from the CHP that they had reported a black van that was throwing fireworks from it on the freeway as they were driving down the freeway on the 118," said Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin of the LAFD. "Lighting fireworks on the freeway and throwing them on the embankment."
GRANADA HILLS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday. Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according The post Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead appeared first on KION546.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Western#Lafd
firefighternation.com

Oops! Los Angeles County (CA) Rattled By Mistaken Evac Order

Los Angeles County residents got a shock Saturday when they were advised to evacuate their homes, but there was no fire. The errant evacuation notice suffered from two glitches. First, the notice went out to most of the county when it was intended only for Glendale residents in the area of Chevy Chase Canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS LA

Small brush fire erupts in Bel Air

Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Pass of Los Angeles early Friday morning, the second such fire to break out in the area in the last two days. The five-acre fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. off the southbound 405 freeway near Skirball Center Drive in the Bel Air area. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further. There were no evacuations or injuries. There were no signs of homeless encampments in the area, an LAFD official said. A brush fire also broke out Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, near Mountaingate Drive in Brentwood. About 150 firefighters and three water-dropping helicopters battled the flames and extinguished hot spots. The causes of both fires are under investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorist found dead at freeway transition ramps

A man suffering from mental issues, abandoned his vehicle on the Golden State (5) Freeway, at the outskirts of Sylmar, and was found dead Sunday under the transition ramps to the Antelope (14) Valley and Golden State (5) freeways, authorities said. The motorist was identified as Kirk Michael MacDonald, of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot Near Grand Central Market in Downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a a man shot near the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported at 300 Hill St. at around 4 p.m. where a man was struck by gunfire, according to LAPD. It was unclear if the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire out in Fullerton; street remains closed: Officials

A fire in Fullerton led to street closures and evacuations Saturday afternoon. Valencia Avenue was closed from Euclid Street to Brookhurst Road, and Commonwealth Avenue was closed from Basque Avenue to Euclid Street, the Fullerton Police Department announced on Twitter. “Evacuations have been made and Fullerton Fire is on scene. Please avoid the area,” the […]
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy