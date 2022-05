WOODLAND HILLS—The timeline in which the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the bodies of three children inside their home on Sunday, May 8, has raised questions from the public. The children’s mother, Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was detained by officers for “disturbing the peace,” and taken to the hospital the night before the three children’s bodies were discovered by authorities – the bodies were found seven hours later.

