ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Area School District cancels classes for Friday

By Indiana Schilz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District has announced the cancelation...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 8

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools canceling bus routes starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, Rockford Public Schools is canceling three bus routes each day. The reason for the cancelation is several drivers are unavailable to drive every day. RPS 205 is already facing major driver shortages. One hundred and fifty-seven out of the 160 scheduled bus routes will still be covered each day, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Schools keep students cool

Neighbors woke up to find their homes surrounded by water. The sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools canceled classes. Green Bay schools informed parents how they're keeping students cool.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Pavement Buckles Reported Following Unusually Hot Temps

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After two days of record-breaking temperatures, pavement in Northeast Wisconsin is suffering the consequences. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported pavement buckling on State Highway 96 at McCarthy Road in Outagamie County. Eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours before they reopened. And a...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High and very high fire danger risk across much of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of WBAY’s viewing area is located in high fire danger zones Saturday. “Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible,” the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) explained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Education
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the closure of North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to officers, the intersection is now open. NOW: Green Bay Police Department asking motorists to avoid Webster Avenue and University Avenue. SUNDAY, 5/15/2022, 9:53...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

The sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools canceled classes. Green Bay schools informed parents how they're keeping students cool.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Interest precedes ‘Frozen’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big audiences will see “Frozen” when the touring musical arrives Tuesday for its first appearance at Appleton’s Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. But many people have already experienced the show. That’s because of all the youth productions over the years.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfrv
WSAW

Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 51 in Marathon County. Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing it with base materials and asphalt pavement. Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance crossovers and interchange...
WAUSAU, WI
morainepark.edu

A High School Student Nearing College Graduation

Machines hum, metal sparks and concentration fills every corner of the room. It is midnight, but nothing is still inside the walls of Metalcraft of Mayville. Amongst the production, a Moraine Park student is hard at work fueling his passion and igniting his career. Mason Higgins, of West Bend, was...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopens after crash investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The intersection at North Webster Avenue and University Avenue reopened Sunday afternoon. People are asked to avoid the N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. intersection following a traffic crash. The Green Bay Police Department says the intersection will remain closed for an extended period of...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Fox11online.com

Green Bay intersection re-opens

UPDATE -- The intersection has re-opened and police say traffic flow can resume as normal. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection in Green Bay is closed due to a traffic crash. Green Bay Police Department says that motorists should avoid North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

6 Northeast Wisconsin counties in 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity

(WLUK) -- As COVID-19 levels continue to rise, Brown County leaders are asking people to take precautions against spreading the virus. Six area counties -- Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago -- are listed in the "medium" category for virus activity according to Friday's U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update. That is twice last week's count for the area.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy