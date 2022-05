A group of talented ladies in Hillsboro is putting their knack for creativity toward something good. They're quilting for a cause. The women you see here are part of the Red Boot Retreat, which brings people together every few months to connect over crafts and other creative works. At one of their most recent retreats, members were hard at working making quilts and blankets for people and critters in need.

HILLSBORO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO