Brown County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Langlade, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Langlade; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca; Wood THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Schuyler; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins Locally Dense Valley Fog for the Morning Commute Dense fog has developed this morning across most of the river valleys tucked into the Allegheny Plateau, including along the Susquehanna, Delaware, Chemung, and Chenango Rivers, and their myriad tributaries. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time and drive cautiously, especially if your morning routine brings you along roads that follow rivers and streams. The fog will begin to lift and spread out into the surrounding hillsides after sunrise, then dissipate in most areas by 9 AM.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke Increased Fire Danger Today Relative humidity values dropping to around 25 to 30 percent combined with northwest wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph, will aid in the rapid drying of grasses, brush and remnants of crops especially this afternoon. Expect increased fire danger through this evening. As a result, consider postponing outdoor burning. Have a water source readily available for any fires that do get started and ensure any fires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Locally Dense Valley Fog for the Morning Commute Dense fog has developed this morning across most of the river valleys tucked into the Allegheny Plateau, including along the Susquehanna, Delaware, Chemung, and Chenango Rivers, and their myriad tributaries. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time and drive cautiously, especially if your morning routine brings you along roads that follow rivers and streams. The fog will begin to lift and spread out into the surrounding hillsides after sunrise, then dissipate in most areas by 9 AM.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jefferson County through 345 AM CDT At 309 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hensley Island, or 15 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altheimer... Hensley Island Wabbaseka... Sherrill Tucker... Gethsemane Wright... Ferda Rob Roy... Bayou Meteo State Game Area MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 129 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or 7 miles south of Downtown Little Rock, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Wrightsville... Sweet Home Ironton... Geyer Springs Scott... State Fairgrounds East End... Baseline Higgins... Willow Beach College Station... Parkers-Iron Springs Terry Lock and Dam This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 138. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lower Keys in Monroe County through 430 AM EDT At 355 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Big Torch Key, or near Niles Channel Bridge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bahia Honda Channel Bridge, West End Of Seven Mile Bridge, Niles Channel Bridge, Spanish Harbor Channel Bridge, Ohio Key, Bahia Honda Key, Little Torch Key, Middle Torch Key, Big Torch Key and Summerland Key. This includes US 1 between mile markers 22 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 100 AM CDT. Target Area: Hamlin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota Big Sioux River Near Castlewood affecting Hamlin County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sioux River Near Castlewood. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, The road on the southwest side of Castlewood is overtopped * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Monday was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or near Southwest Little Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Ironton... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... East End Orion... Sweet Home Geyer Springs... Hensley Island Scott... Pine Bluff Arsenal Baseline... Tucker Pastoria... Higgins This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 135. Interstate 530 between mile markers 2 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Powell, southeastern Montgomery, south central Bath and northwestern Menifee Counties through 515 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westbend, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Camargo and Bean around 450 AM EDT. Jeffersonville and Lucky Stop around 455 AM EDT. Clay Lick, Cedar Groves, Means, Hope and Walkers Crossing around 500 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cornwell, Rothwell and Frenchburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm may produce strong wind gusts and small hail portions of northeastern Trinity and northeastern Houston Counties through 215 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kennard, or 20 miles northeast of Crockett, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Kennard, Weches and Centralia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Lonoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Lonoke THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LONOKE NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, northwestern Oneida, western Power, northeastern Cassia, southwestern Bingham and southeastern Minidoka Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to around 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust is likely as well creating areas of low visibility. Locations impacted include Rupert, American Falls, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Roy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest, or 20 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Morrill, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Clawson, Central, Redland and Homer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

