Bowsher boys, Start girls repeat City League track titles

It came down to the final gun but, once the finish line was crossed in the boys 1,600-meter relay, the final event of the City League track and field championships, Bowsher fended off Rogers and retained its league title on Thursday at Woodward High School.

Entering the final event, Rogers and Bowsher were tied with 149 team points. Start won the race, but the difference in second — and to which team would win the title — became clear as the race unfolded.

The Blue Racers’ quartet of Tabari Triplett, Jeremiah Johnson, Elias Triplett, and Darrius Draper clocked in at 3 minutes, 35.27 seconds, which was more than enough to secure the championship. Waite finished second at 3:43.25, and Rogers was third at 3:52.85.

A hot, sunny afternoon was met with instant thrillers as the running finals began. Start’s girls team continued its reign over the City League with 157 team points. Rogers took second in girls competition with 139 points.

The Spartans coasted in the opening event, the 3,200 relay, with a time of 12:07.40. That topped Bowsher by more than two minutes. Serenity McIntosh then claimed second in the 100 hurdles to Bowsher’s Aaliyah Lipkins, but Laryah Worthy reminded the City League who its fastest sprinter is in the following event.

Worthy took the 100 dash at 12.82 seconds, which was just ahead of teammate Ayanna Young at 13.40. She later claimed the 200 dash title with a 26.26, which defeated teammate Jennifer Roe’s 27.88.

“Usually, I’m really bad at the [starting] blocks, but this time I tried to push, and I did it,” Worthy said. “It’s my senior year, and I feel like it’s very rewarding.”

Worthy also ran anchor in Start’s victories in the 400 and 800 relays.

Elias Triplett won the boys 100 dash in 11.40, which beat Waite’s Caleb Eischen by two-one hundredths of a second. Tabari Triplett took third at 11.65.

“At the beginning of the race, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it,’” Triplett said. “Toward the end, I had to lean in my chest and speed up. I knew I had to speed up if I wanted to win.”

Triplett also won the 200 dash at 22.89, and he won the 400 dash with a 50.27, which topped Tabari Triplett’s 50.82.

The first boys running event served as a small example to what the rest of the day would look like, until the end.

Rogers’ 3,200 relay anchor Tim Chapman kicked into another gear to overthrow Scott’s Wilkan Taula and Bowsher’s Jaden Tovar to earn the victory at 9:11.36. Tovar and the Blue Racers claimed second at 9:18.48, and Scott third at 9:18.64.

Chapman accomplished this while nursing a right knee injury.

“My teammates were hyping me up, and they said that even though my knee is a little messed up, they knew I could do it,” Chapman said.

“I saw that opening, and I saw them slowing down at the 100 mark, and coach always says when you get to that 100 mark, you push with all you have left. So I did that, and it paid off.”

Brandon Payne ran the first leg of the 3,200 for Rogers, and the victory was one of his three on the day. He won the 1,600 run at 5:16.17, which edged teammate Tyler Beach at 5:17.09.

Payne also cemented himself as the best distance runner in the City League with a 12:30.06 in the 3200 run, which was enough to beat Chapman’s 12:33.04.

Rogers won the boys 800 relay at 1:35.18, and Start won the boys 400 relay at 45.12.

Scott’s Laverta Latson won the girls 400 dash at 1:03.00. Lipkins won the 300 hurdles at 52.92, and Scott’s Jaali Peterson won the boys 300 hurdles at 42.92.

The boys 800 meter run went to Bowsher’s Jameer Griffin (2:14.79), and the girls 800 to Rogers’ DanYelle Thompson (2:49.24).

Start’s Sinai Douglas won the girls 1,600 run (5:42.51) and the 3,200 run (14:09.64).

Rogers’ team of Thompson, Nia’Rah Clark, DaiShelle Thompson, and Madison Rose won the girls 1600 relay at 4:36.74.

In field events, Lipkins won the girls high jump at 4 feet, 11 inches. Rogers’ Mikaylah Marshall won the discus throw with a toss of 104 feet, which was five feet better than teammate Corinne Betts in second place. Marshall also won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 10 inches.

Rogers’ Keith Hopings won the boys pole vault at 10 feet, and he was victorious in the 110 hurdles at 15.78 seconds. Start’s Cincere Temple won discus with a toss of 108 feet, 4 inches. Bowsher’s Caleb Nwokolo claimed victory in the shot put at 40 feet, 8.5 inches.

Rogers’ Emmitt Smith and Start’s Marqise Yarbro tied in the boys high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches. Griffin won the boys long jump at 20 feet, 2 inches.

Bowsher’s My’Anna Gaines won the girls long jump at 15 feet, 8.25 inches. Rogers’ Abigail Fredericks won the girls pole vault at 7 feet.