Bracket watch: Who could the Walleye play in the conference finals?

The Toledo Walleye are moving on to the ECHL’s Western Conference finals after sweeping Wheeling.

Who will they play next?

Toledo will face the winner of the Mountain Division finals between the Utah Grizzlies and Rapid City Rush. Utah won the first three games of the series, but Rapid City has won the past two with Game 6 coming Monday night.

If Utah advances

The Walleye and Utah have never met in the postseason. The teams did not play in the 2021-22 regular season, and have only played three times over the past five years.

The Grizzlies won the ECHL’s Mountain Division with a 42-27-2-1 record, and their 42 wins were the fourth most in the league.

Utah has been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the playoffs at 3.9 goals per game, but was shut out in Game 5. Forward Benjamin Tardif leads the league with 24 playoff points (four goals, 20 assists), and defenseman Charles-Edouard D’Astous leads the league in goals (15) and is second in points (23). The Grizzlies pace the league in power-play success during the playoffs (35.7 percent)

Goalie Trent Miner and Peyton Jones have split duties in the playoffs. Miner (2.53 GAA) has played 475 minutes in eight playoff games, and Jones (3.57) has played 252 minutes in four games.

Like the Walleye, Utah won its first-round series in seven games over Idaho.

If Rapid City advances

If Rapid City can win Monday, it would become just the fourth team in ECHL history to force a Game 7 after trailing in a series 3-0.

A Walleye-Rapid City series would also be a first in the playoffs. The teams did not meet in the regular season.

The Rush are leading the league in shots per game in the playoffs (40.7), and entered Thursday third in the league in scoring (3.7). Rapid City averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, second best in the playoffs.

Goalie Lukas Park showed the ability to steal a game in Game 5, helping Rapid City keep its season alive with a 3-0 win despite being outshot 43-16.

Rush head coach Scott Burt played for the Toledo Storm during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons.