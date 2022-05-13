Director to depart Toledo School for the Arts

The Toledo School for the Arts’ director plans to leave his position June 30 to become director of institutional research at Terra State Community College in Fremont.

Doug Mead told TSA’s governing board Thursday he will leave the 14th Street school when his current contract ends, the school announced Thursday night.

"It has been an honor to lead this institution, and I will always cherish the relationships I have made with so many of you," Mr. Mead said in a note to staff and families. "TSA is truly a unique treasure in Toledo, and I look forward to watching all the future success of this amazing institution."

Mr. Mead had in 2015 succeeded Martin Porter, who had led the Toledo School for the Arts its 1999 opening.