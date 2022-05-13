ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Director to depart Toledo School for the Arts

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcPYi_0fcSoX8900

The Toledo School for the Arts’ director plans to leave his position June 30 to become director of institutional research at Terra State Community College in Fremont.

Doug Mead told TSA’s governing board Thursday he will leave the 14th Street school when his current contract ends, the school announced Thursday night.

"It has been an honor to lead this institution, and I will always cherish the relationships I have made with so many of you," Mr. Mead said in a note to staff and families. "TSA is truly a unique treasure in Toledo, and I look forward to watching all the future success of this amazing institution."

Mr. Mead had in 2015 succeeded Martin Porter, who had led the Toledo School for the Arts its 1999 opening.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's not surprising that Toledo, a post-industrial, Rust Belt town with only the fourth highest population in Ohio and splayed out across historic docklands and riversides on the very border of the Great Lakes, is so often missed by travelers passing through the Midwest. Those who do choose to stay a little longer in the "Glass City" are frequently pleasantly surprised by the hidden gems buried among the canal-boom communities. Also, take a look at the wonderful array of locally owned coffee shops.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tiffin City Schools debut newest therapy dog

TIFFIN, Ohio — At Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin, there's a retirement party going on, but it's not for a coach or a teacher. It's for Ace, Tiffin City Schools' veteran therapy dog. The canine served the district for nine years, helping kids through stress or anxiety. "He's ready to...
TIFFIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
Fremont, OH
Education
City
Fremont, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Birthday bash held in memory of Sierah Joughin

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Family, friends and the community celebrated a big milestone for Sierah Joughin, who was kidnapped while riding her bike near Delta in July 2016 and later killed. In her memory, family, friends, and the community came together on Saturday to celebrate her 26th birthday in a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Fire Lt. Ron Kay to retire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A respected Toledo firefighter was celebrated by his fire family on Friday for a long and successful career. Lt. Ron Kay of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will retire on Saturday with nearly 35 years of service to the city of Toledo. Kay, a 1985...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Tsa
13abc.com

Time for a change: Lake Local Schools looking to update dress code policy

MILBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Local Schools has decided it might be time to update its dress code policy. The district’s superintendent, Jim Witt, tells 13abc the decision came Thursday morning and suggested changes were sent to faculty members hours later. The discussion stems from the story published by...
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

BG post has new officers

Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 in Bowling Green has new officers. They are, from left, Greg Robinette, guard; Dick Zulch, quartermaster; Tom Rucker, 1st vice commander; Andrea Adams, 2nd vice commander; Stephen Ledbetter, commander; Steve Benner, trustee; Ed Stribrny, chaplain; Ryan Hammer, judge advocate; Grey Barkau, trustee; and David Ridenour, adjutant.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Ohio

Ohio is a Midwestern state that has a little bit of everything. Remarkable cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland offer a variety of activities and attractions, while the rural areas are perfect for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors. The state is also home to a number of small towns and villages that have their own unique charm.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Knott Fuels, Inc., Fort Jennings, was granted judgment from Joseph E Siler, Leipsic, in the amount of $7,500 and $392,500, plus interest and costs from Jennifer E. Siler, Leipsic, and Siler Pitt Stop, LLC, Leipsic. May 3. Jacob E. Garrick, Ottawa, and Ashley N. Garrick, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

COVID-19 Cases In Williams & Fulton Counties Begin To Climb

There is some bad news on the horizon, as COVID cases are climbing. A couple of months ago, the average amount of COVID cases per 100,000 in Ohio was down to 49. Over the past two weeks, though, ending May l2, the average number of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio has jumped to 205.7. Only 21 of the 88 counties are now below 100 cases per 100,000.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Owen, Shank, Brown win NLL track titles

NAPOLEON — At the Northern Lakes League meet Friday, Perrysburg had two individual champions and Bowling Green had one. Perrysburg’s Aiden Owen has overcome adversity to win the 400, finishing in 51.18 to nip Napoleon’s Landin Wiechers (51.2) by one-fiftieth of a second. “Aiden in the 400,...
NAPOLEON, OH
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Bechstein back at Kenwood Elementary as new principal

Michel Bechstein has taken a long and winding road to return to his elementary school. Bechstein, who is currently assistant principal at Bowling Green Middle School, has been chosen as the new principal at Kenwood Elementary School when Kathleen Daney retires at the end of the school year. Bechstein has...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy