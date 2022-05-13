Illinois State Police increase incentives for incoming state troopers

STREATOR – An Ottawa woman is facing drug charges after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team on Wednesday, along with the Streator Police Department, conducted a buy bust operation near the 1400 block of N. Wasson St. TRI-Dent agents reportedly purchased one gram of purported methamphetamine from 28-year-old Briana N. Woodard of Ottawa. She was arrested by Streator Police and charged with one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony. Woodard was later transported to the LaSalle County Jail.
