Illinois State

Illinois State Police increase incentives for incoming state troopers

By Isaac Koth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KBSI) – In order to increase police staffing, the Illinois State Police began a newly reimagined Fast Track Program for incoming state troopers. The original program had 13 weeks...

WCIA

Ameren installing LED streetlights in central Illinois

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois is partnering with communities in six central Illinois counties to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights. Ameren Illinois is replacing approximately 1,280 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs. Replacement started May 2 and it is expected to be completed by […]
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation protecting auto accident victims from rogue towing companies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed legislation that will give drivers greater protection from unscrupulous towing companies. The legislation was an amendment to Illinois House Bill 3124. It calls for a "tow rotation list," in which essentially, police agencies will call an approved list of tow companies whenever there's an accident. If a random tow driver pulls up on the scene and wasn't requested by the owner of the car or officer, they will not be authorized to tow the vehicle. The legislation requires any towing service working within the jurisdiction...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

State Police: U.S. Route 45 shut down in Coles County

Update at 9:35 p.m. U.S. Route 45 at County Road 250N is back open. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening. The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin woman dead after motorcycles collide with truck in Mason County

EASTON, Ill. – A three-vehicle accident – two of which were motorcycles – claimed the life of a woman from Pekin. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 10 in Mason County. Troopers say a truck being driven by a man from Easton was north on Illinois 10, hauling a trailer, and about to make a left turn when both motorcycles behind him attempted to pass, both striking the truck.
MASON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

County Coroner identifies man involved in deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the man who died in a police pursuit on Friday night. The driver was Randy DeGroot, who is a 65-year-old from Springfield. Police say that DeGroot attempted to flee during a traffic stop for several traffic violations. After a short pursuit, he then […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker to sign bill cracking down on retail crime in Illinois

The state is looking to crack down on the rise in retail crime as residents have seen it occur along the Mag Mile and other high-end stores in the area. Now, a bill targeted to crack down on this crime is awaiting the governor's signature.
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Treasure Candidate Haynes Sits Silent After Exposure Of Her Own Payroll Problems

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office payroll has been under criminal investigation for some time now and we understand a charging decision is pending from the Attorney General, but we are not holding our breath as this is Illinois. That investigation involved a clear pattern of payroll malfeasance during the former Sherriff Don Koonce’s term.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa woman charged after TRI-dent investigation

STREATOR – An Ottawa woman is facing drug charges after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team on Wednesday, along with the Streator Police Department, conducted a buy bust operation near the 1400 block of N. Wasson St. TRI-Dent agents reportedly purchased one gram of purported methamphetamine from 28-year-old Briana N. Woodard of Ottawa. She was arrested by Streator Police and charged with one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony. Woodard was later transported to the LaSalle County Jail.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

New Illinois highway map released

SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. The map includes route updates as well as a new feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help residents and visitors alike plan their travels throughout Illinois. The new map’s cover features a beautiful shot of the capitol building in autumn. The photograph was the winner of IDOT’s employee map cover contest, submitted by Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant.
wrul.com

Hosman And McClain Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

Two people were sentenced to the Illinois Department of corrections Wednesday Morning. 21CF61: Unlawful Violation of Order of Protection, class 4 felony. 21CF120: Unlawful Violation of Order of Protection, class 4 felony. 4 years DOC 4 years MSR. $3,000 fine, $1,194 contribution local anti-crime program, court costs. This sentence would...
wfcnnews.com

Continental Tire cited for safety violations following worker injuries

MOUNT VERNON – A local tire manufacturing plant has been issued multiple citations from OSHA after three workers were recently injured. According to a news release from OSHA, and previously reported by WFCN News, three workers at Continental Tire in Mount Vernon suffered "severe injuries" in two separate incidents in November 2021.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Fire Protection District puts out two fires

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District had a busy day after being called into action on two separate fires Saturday. Officials said that they were first dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a tractor fire near 1320 East and 700 North in Coles County. Upon arrival, they found that the […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Gov. Pritzker signs retail theft crime bill

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill to impose harsher punishments on people who carry out organized retail crimes, including smash-and-grab burglaries. Pritzker signed the bill at Water Tower Place Friday morning. The bill creates stiffer penalties for ringleaders of these thefts and makes it a little easier to prosecute them. State officials said […]
ILLINOIS STATE

