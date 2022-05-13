Illinois State Police increase incentives for incoming state troopers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed legislation that will give drivers greater protection from unscrupulous towing companies. The legislation was an amendment to Illinois House Bill 3124. It calls for a "tow rotation list," in which essentially, police agencies will call an approved list of tow companies whenever there's an accident. If a random tow driver pulls up on the scene and wasn't requested by the owner of the car or officer, they will not be authorized to tow the vehicle. The legislation requires any towing service working within the jurisdiction...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO