ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

City of Escondido Partners with Escondido Community Foundation to Grant $1.5M to Escondido-Serving Nonprofits

By NC Daily Star Staff
northcountydailystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Escondido Community Foundation and The San Diego Foundation have partnered with the City of Escondido to grant $1.5 million to nonprofit organizations that serve the City, thanks...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

Epi Tapia Holds Book Signing for his ABCD Cookbook

Epi Tapia said he created a cookbook to honor women, especially many of the women who have been loyal customers of Epi and his wife’s, Virginia, hair salon over the years. Last week Virginia arranged a book signing ceremony at their business, Epi Centre Boutique and Salon, located at 702 Mercantile St. in Vista.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Hop Highway Brew Off

The wait is over pre sale tickets for our 5th anniversary Hop Highway Brew Off are now available. Come out enjoy some good food, great beer, and a Hoppy good time. This year, your Vista Firefighters are proud to celebrate one of our own – FF/PM Brent Nogle- as the guest of honor at our fifth annual Hop Highway event. Brent came to the City of Vista in 2011, having first served our country in the United States Army, and then going through a fire academy and paramedic school. Brent, his wife Diane, and his two boys are walking the all too familiar road of a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Brent would be the last person to think he needs or to even ask for help- but your Vista Firefighters would like to be the first to invite all of you to come out on July 10th and tilt a pint, spend some money on good people, and celebrate Brent and his family.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collison on El Camino Real at Camino Vida Roble

CARSLBAD-Calif. – On May 15, at 6:24 a.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was called to the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble due to a traffic collision. Officers found a single occupant of a vehicle had been traveling northbound on El Camino Real when...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Society
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Escondido, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
northcountydailystar.com

Moonlight’s 41st Summer Season Opens with Tony Award Winning Musical “Memphis”

“Memphis The Musical” returned to San Diego County on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage, returning after the musicals 2009 pre-Broadway opening at La Jolla Playhouse. This Tony Award winning musical explodes on stage with a bevy of incredible voices, humor, clever staging and dance routines and thought-provoking commentary on the shameful treatment of Black Americans both in society and in the music business of the 1950’s, leading many of those seeing the musical to also think about the racial tension that exploded in America over the last several years and continues to surface in the news.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Traffic Collision

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 4:30 am, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on State Route 76 at Benet Road. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female lying in the westbound lanes of State Route 76. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy