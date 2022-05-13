City of Escondido Partners with Escondido Community Foundation to Grant $1.5M to Escondido-Serving Nonprofits

The wait is over pre sale tickets for our 5th anniversary Hop Highway Brew Off are now available. Come out enjoy some good food, great beer, and a Hoppy good time. This year, your Vista Firefighters are proud to celebrate one of our own – FF/PM Brent Nogle- as the guest of honor at our fifth annual Hop Highway event. Brent came to the City of Vista in 2011, having first served our country in the United States Army, and then going through a fire academy and paramedic school. Brent, his wife Diane, and his two boys are walking the all too familiar road of a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Brent would be the last person to think he needs or to even ask for help- but your Vista Firefighters would like to be the first to invite all of you to come out on July 10th and tilt a pint, spend some money on good people, and celebrate Brent and his family.

