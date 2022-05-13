ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilgo Beach, NY

911 calls connected to Gilgo Beach murders to be released Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
Three 911 calls related to the Gilgo Beach murders are set to be released Friday, according to Suffolk County Police Department.

The calls were made the night that Shannan Gilbert went missing near Oak Beach in 2010.

Gilbert's disappearance led police to uncover 10 sets of remains along Ocean Parkway, all believed to victims of a serial killer.

Gilbert's body was also found shortly afterward.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The official announcement is expected to be made at 12 p.m. by Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison.

