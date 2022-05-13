ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Is Chris Scott after Leon Cameron's job at GWS? David King says Cats coach's comments about Giants show he has 'put his name up in lights' for a crack at steering Sydney side

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Alastair Clarkson is widely thought to be a shoo-in for the vacant GWS coaching job after Leon Cameron stepped down on Thursday - but one of the AFL's top experts has pinpointed a sign Geelong coach Chris Scott is making a push for the role.

David King pointed to Scott's gushing comments about the Giants after Geelong dominated them on their way to a 53-point win last Saturday as evidence he's keen to switch to the Sydney club.

Scott was full of praise for the amount of talent at GWS, saying the side is 'stacked' and lauded the Giants for shading his Cats in contested ball despite the heavy defeat.

'I should speak for myself - I understand exactly what it's like to be in a fledgling AFL market,' Scott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wp2qa_0fcSlDl400
Scott (pictured) was full of praise for the Giants after his Cats dominated them in round eight - pointing to their strong list and insisting he knows how to coach a team in a market like Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ms6yV_0fcSlDl400
Leon Cameron's players watch in stunned silence at his resignation press conference. The strength of the club's list would be a huge drawcard for his replacement

'I'm just aware of the challenges you have in a non-traditional market.'

King told SEN Radio that Scott is off contract with Geelong at the end of the season and his words show he could be 'campaigning for at least a phone call' from GWS.

'I think he was saying everything I bring to the table complements what you guys have already got and what you are now going to be chasing,' King said.

'I think he has put his name up in lights for [GWS CEO] Dave Matthews to at least make the phone call.'

Scott won the 2011 flag in his first year with the Cats and they've been a force every year since. But King believes a new challenge could draw him away from Geelong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5LGR_0fcSlDl400
North Melbourne legend turned commentator David King says Scott could have '10 more years' in coaching if he switched to GWS

'Has he rung the rag dry at Geelong? This is it, it's all in 2022, and if he wins it, no one says anything, they roll on. But if they don't win … he'd go to the Giants and he'd have 10 more years,' he said.

'He's a career coach in my eyes and he's a wonderful coach, he's been an exceptional coach.'

Even if Scott were to throw his hat in the ring, he'd likely be the second-favourite to get the job behind four-time premiership-winner Alastair Clarkson.

On Thursday night the ex-Hawks coach revealed he's open to returning to the AFL, but would only make a comeback if he felt he could lead a club to win a flag.

The Giants have a good enough list to make a quick return to the grand final - which they featured in for the first time in 2019 - a distinct possibility.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fan is EJECTED from Suncorp Stadium for yelling 'disgusting sledge at Jackson Hastings' sister' as police identify offender 'thanks to NRL's Hawkeye footage' and spectators turning him in

The final game of Magic Round was marred by a fan being marched out of Suncorp Stadium by police after allegedly directing abuse at Tigers five-eighth Jackson Hastings. According to the Courier Mail and Fox Sports, the spectator yelled abuse at Hastings as he lined up a conversion during Wests' 36-12 defeat against North Queensland on Sunday.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Michael Clarke recalls his ruined mateship with Andrew Symonds as he posts more tributes and anecdotes after cricket legend's shock death

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has shared a number of tributes and anecdotes to his former mate Andrew Symonds, who died in a single-vehicle car crash outside Townsville on Saturday night. The duo were once good friends, but their relationship fractured and was never mended. Clarke had originally posted a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

County Championship round-up: Jimmy Anderson finds form by dismissing England pair Joe Root and Dawid Malan, while Harry Brook and Matty Potts stake their claims for maiden international call-ups

Jimmy Anderson warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand next month by bowling his former England captain Joe Root for just four in the Roses match at Headingley. As Yorkshire followed on against Lancashire, Root – who had made a superb 147 in the first innings – lost his middle and off stumps to a delivery that snaked back in and went through the gate.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Alastair Clarkson
Person
Leon Cameron
Daily Mail

'I did not hear any of that': Leeds boss Jesse Marsch claims he was oblivious to fans raging at the club's board and singing Marcelo Bielsa's name as a last-gasp goal against Brighton lifted his 'special group' out of the Premier League relegation zone

Jesse Marsch says he shut out the noise of Leeds United's supporter protest before the goal he has hailed as a 'massive moment' in their fight for survival. The atmosphere inside Elland Road had turned sour as, with their team trailing 1-0 late in the second half, fans turned on the board and then sang the name of former boss Marcelo Bielsa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Canny Nathan Jones is still playing the underdog as Luton prepare for their shot at Premier League glory... with Hatters boss insisting opponents Huddersfield 'start as favourites again' in Championship play-off semi

Ninety minutes separate the Championship’s ‘poor neighbours’ from Wembley and a chance to move into English football’s most exclusive cul-de-sac. Still it doesn’t quite compute. ‘We pinch ourselves a little bit,’ said Luton manager Nathan Jones after Friday’s play-off semi-final first leg with Huddersfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Simon Yates suffers Giro d'Italia blow as his pink jersey hopes take a hit on stage nine and hints he could pull out as he continues to suffer with the knee injury he sustained on stage four

Simon Yates suffered more Giro d’Italia disappointment as his pink-jersey hopes were extinguished on the climb of the mighty Blockhaus. Jai Hindley took the stage-nine win in a virtual photo finish with Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz, as Juan Pedro Lopez just hung on to the pink jersey despite almost crashing on the final climb.
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy