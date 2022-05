Drew Brees raised the notion of an NFL return in a tweet denying he was leaving the NBC broadcast booth after only one season behind the camera instead of in front of it. Brees decided to join NBC once his playing career was over. After retiring following the 2021 season, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback appeared on NBC broadcasts for Notre Dame football game, the "Football Night in America" pregame show and an appearance as the color commentator for the playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO