SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Broad Street business on Sunday morning. According to investigators, at around 5 a.m. the victim 29-years-old, Jaquavius Brown and his 24-year-old girlfriend were leaving IHOP when they were approached by an unknown man and woman. The man began to argue with Brown before pulling a gun and firing. Afterwards, both the man and woman drove away in a black Sedan.

SUMTER, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO