With the sting of a Game 7 loss still fresh for most of the Bruins’ players, and indeed for veteran Patrice Bergeron, it was too early to have one of the great centers in franchise history divulge any clues as to whether he’d be sticking around or not. Media and fans want to know what’s next, and even if Bergeron already knows, he wasn’t about to discuss the topic in a post-media available just minutes after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO