Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) celebrates with left winger Tomas Nosek (92) and center Curtis Lazar (20) after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at the TD Garden. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins fended off elimination and forced a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 5-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday.

The two teams played a scoreless first period before Boston opened it up with two goals in the second period. Brad Marchand got the Bruins on the board 46 seconds into the period and Charlie Coyle doubled the lead later when he knocked in a loose puck during a power play.