Atlantic City police are working to identify a man who died after a fall from a high-rise balcony Thursday.

Police were called to the Ocean Club at about 6:30 a.m. for the report of a man who may have jumped from a balcony, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

The officers found the man dead on the seventh-floor roof, according to the report.

It took hours for the body to be removed, residents said.

Detectives are working to identify the man.