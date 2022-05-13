Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
Trout will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader in Oakland, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Trout has produced excellent numbers as usual thus far this season, hitting .323/.446/.697 with nine homers in 29 games. The Angels won't ask him to play twice in one day, so he'll hit the bench here before presumably returning to the lineup for the nightcap.
Comments / 0