Tornado Watch until Midnight for portions of southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The stretch of damaging, back-to-back severe storms Minnesota experienced this week is something the state hasn’t seen before, at least according to weather records. WCCO-TV Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that in the last week, between Monday and Thursday, there have been more than 200 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The last week of severe weather in #MNwx & #WIwx has been remarkable for this time of year. In 3 #NextWeatherAlert Days, @WCCO has delivered over 200 severe t-storm & tornado warnings (with huge kudos to our @NWS partners). Here's what that...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO