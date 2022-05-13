ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tornado Watch until Midnight for portions of southern Minnesota

By Aaron White
KIMT
 3 days ago

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Minnesota until Midnight tonight.

www.kimt.com

Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Gov. Walz Tours Flooding Impacting Farmers In Oslo, Minnesota

OSLO, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz travels to northwest Minnesota to get a first hand look at how the spring flooding is impacting farmers and the planting season. Walz stopped by Jim Nelson’s farm in Oslo. This time last year, Nelson and his sons were completely done...
OSLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: More Than 200 Tornado, T-Storm Warnings Issued In Minnesota Over Last 4 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The stretch of damaging, back-to-back severe storms Minnesota experienced this week is something the state hasn’t seen before, at least according to weather records. WCCO-TV Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that in the last week, between Monday and Thursday, there have been more than 200 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The last week of severe weather in #MNwx & #WIwx has been remarkable for this time of year. In 3 #NextWeatherAlert Days, @WCCO has delivered over 200 severe t-storm & tornado warnings (with huge kudos to our @NWS partners). Here's what that...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN

