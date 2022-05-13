Newman Catholic baseball drops Marawood South game to Assumption

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Parker Gehrke had a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give Wisconsin Rapids Assumption the lead and the Royals held on to defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 7-4 in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Thursday at Brockmeyer Park.

The game was tied 2-2 after each team scored twice in the third inning before Gehrke broke it open for the Royals with the big fly in the fifth.

The Royals added two more in the sixth and after Newman scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, Nick Leberg was able to wiggle out of the mess to finish off the victory, Assumption’s first in the Marawood South this season.

Assumption improves to 3-9 overall and finishes the Marawood South season at 1-9. Newman Catholic falls to 6-6 and 4-5 in conference play.

Jack Klatt earned the win for Assumption, striking out five in six innings. He also added two hits, two walks, two runs scored and two RBI on the offensive end.

Aaron Livernash chipped in three hits and an RBI in the win for Assumption.

Tyler Ackmermann, who suffered the loss on the mound, had two hits and two RBI, and Nate Klement also had two hits for Newman Catholic.

Both teams hit the road for nonconference games on Friday. Assumption will be at Abbotsford/Colby and Newman Catholic travels to Prentice.

Royals 7, Cardinals 4

Assumption 002 032 0 – 7 10 4

Newman Catholic 002 000 2 – 4 8 1

WP:

Jack Klatt. LP: Tyler Ackermann.

SO: Klatt (6 inn.) 5, Nick Leberg (1 inn.) 1; Ackermann (5 inn.) 3, Nate Klement (2 inn.) 2. BB: Klatt 1, Leberg 0; Ackermann 5, N. Klement 0.

Top hitters: A, Ryan Shaw 2 runs; Klatt 2×2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Leberg 2B, RBI; Aaron Livernash 3×4, RBI; Parker Gehrke HR, 3 RBI. NC, Jacob Pfiffner 2 runs; Josh Klement 2B, RBI; Ackermann 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Mason Prey 2B, RBI; N. Klement 2×2.

Records: Assumption 3-9, 1-9 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 6-6, 4-5 Marawood South.