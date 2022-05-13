ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rita Moreno sparkles in a red sequined blouse and skirt as she joins John Legend and Stevie Wonder at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund's Equal Justice Awards Dinner

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

had all eyes on her in a shimmering red ensemble on Tuesday as she added some star power to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund's 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner.

The 90-year-old EGOT holder looked vibrant in a red sequined blouse while joining singers John Legend, 43, and Stevie Wonder, 72, who both provided entertainment for the attendees at the New York City event.

The event honors leaders in a variety of disciplines who promote 'racial justice and equality,' including Wonder, who was being honored with the organization's Icon award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aCSu_0fcSj1K100
Woman in red: Rita Moreno, 90, sizzled in a red sequined blouse and matching skirt as she led the stars at the NAACP LDF Equal Justice Awards Dinner in New York City on Tuesday

Rita paired her glamorous top with a matching scarlet skirt that reached down to the ground.

She stayed on the same color scheme with her open-toe shoes, but she contrasted the red with a striking lapel-free white blazer decorated with flower-shaped jewels jewels over one shoulder.

The West Side Story star wore her short salt-and-pepper hair in spikes, and she added some more luster with diamond-encrusted earrings.

While walking the red carpet, she stopped to pose with the NAACP LDF President and Director-Council Janai Nelson, who wore a lovely gray satin dress, and Sherrilyn Ifill, who was being honored with the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpPpY_0fcSj1K100
Leaders: Rita was joined by NAACP LDF President and Director-Council Janai Nelson, who wore a lovely gray satin dress, and Sherrilyn Ifill, who was being honored with the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31njqD_0fcSj1K100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3dOB_0fcSj1K100
Back in black: John Legend, who was on hand to perform onstage, looked relaxed in a black velvet blazer, which he paired with a black turtleneck and matching pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tCsv_0fcSj1K100
Icon: He looked happy to see the legendary Stevie Wonder arrive at the event. The singer–songwriter rocked a black suit featuring a blazer with wide peaked lapels and a yellow-and-black patterned shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vUJL_0fcSj1K100
Standing out: Also making a splash on the red carpet was New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who had on a lovely red velvet dress to match her curly hair and a set of gold open-toe heels

John Legend, who was on hand to perform onstage, looked relaxed in a black velvet blazer, which he paired with a black turtleneck and matching pants.

He looked happy to see the legendary Stevie Wonder arrive at the event.

The singer–songwriter rocked a black suit featuring a blazer with wide peaked lapels and a yellow-and-black patterned shirt.

He skipped a tie and rocked an effortlessly cool black beret decorated with a line of cowrie shells.

Also making a splash on the red carpet was New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who had on a lovely red velvet dress to match her curly hair and a set of gold open-toe heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3F2L_0fcSj1K100
Showing off his skills: Naturally, John showed off his skill at the piano and his smooth vocals for the dinner portion of the evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1cX0_0fcSj1K100
It takes two: The performance included a duet with Stevie, who sat near him at the helm of a small keyboard while also singing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysA8v_0fcSj1K100
Triumphant: The two performers beamed as they addressed the crowd after their performance

The author of the 1619 Project was being honored with the Spirit of Justice Award.

Naturally, John showed off his skill at the piano and his smooth vocals for the dinner portion of the evening.

The performance included a duet with Stevie, who sat near him at the helm of a small keyboard while also singing.

The two performers beamed as they addressed the crowd after their performance.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Mary J. Blige Receives Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 'I Finally Found That Real Love Real Love Is Me'

During Sunday's 2022 Billboard Music Awards ceremony, the singer received the coveted Billboard Icon Award, presented by 2018's winner Janet Jackson. After calling Jackson, 56, one of her "biggest inspirations growing up," Blige, 54, said that becoming a legend "takes a lot of time, hard work and a lot of surviving trial and error to achieve greatness."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
Person
John Legend
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Defense Fund#National Equal Justice#Egot
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth, 96, Smiles As She Celebrates Her Milestone Platinum Jubilee: Photos

Queen Elizabeth delighted family, friends and fans as she attended her Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed an evening of festivities, including a televised event called “A Gallop Through History,” which featured 1,300 performers and 500 horses to tell the story of her royal reign. She was also honored by a slew of celebrity presenters, such as Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Declares She’s ‘Single’ & ‘Manifesting Love’: ‘Heard SNL Is A Place To Find Romance’

Selena Gomez, 29, took to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time on May 14. The “Same Old Love” singer declared that she is, in fact, “single” in her opening monologue — and that she’s looking for her next relationship! “One reason I’m excited to host SNL is that I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said to the audience. “Emma Stone met her husband met her husband here, Scarlett Johansson … and Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly,” she went on, referencing some major off-screen relationships, including Pete and Kim Kardashian!
MUSIC
The Independent

Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

Sunday's Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII," which topped the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who's nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic. Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring. Read More Ukraine: Moscow makes new threat of retaliation against FinlandRooney ‘knocked sick’ by message about dead sister Vardy sent to agent
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Billboard Awards 2022: Diddy wears all-white outfit as host promises to 'uncancel the canceled' on 25th anniversary of winning his first BBMA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wore an all-white outfit on Sunday as he promised to 'uncancel the canceled' while hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The 52-year-old rapper upon arrival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena told E! about his decision to invite Morgan Wallen, who apologized last July after using racist language, and Travis Scott, whose Astroworld festival ended in tragedy last November when 10 concertgoers died from a crowd surge.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy