Los Angeles County, CA

LA County DA George Gascon reverses bail policy, will allow exceptions in some cases as criticism mounts

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County's top prosecutor has reversed a policy barring his deputy district attorneys from seeking cash bail, which he wanted to eliminate, as criticism of his office continues to mount amid a rise in crime and calls for his ouster. A memo to prosecutors from Sharon Woo, the...

Comments / 18

its me
2d ago

Gascon is a very dangerous man! He is the friend of criminals and the enemy of victims! He must be removed from office immediately! Recall! Sign the petition!!

8
patricia Weinbach
3d ago

It seems he want wants to innocent children get killed in their front yard? I knew this i did my research on him before the election... nobody would listen to me... I can't wait for the next Margarita night... oh it's going to be fun!

7
Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

He’s getting desperate to keep his job, Los Angeles thugs are worried they will be losing a friend 😷

5
Dave Chappelle
