SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has been treated and released after an incident outside a Sumter restaurant early Sunday morning. According to Sumter Police, officers were called to the IHOP on Broad Street around 5 a.m. to the shooting. Preliminary investigations reveal that a man and his girlfriend were leaving IHOP when they were approached by an unknown man and woman.

SUMTER, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO