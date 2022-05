This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As the world has begun to unfold and feelings of togetherness emerge, I have enjoyed embracing people, friends and strangers alike. I am grateful to see faces which hold a thousand meanings in each glance. The depth of our traumas, both collective and individual, are worn on our sleeves, our faces. Thank you, Covid. Thanks to the pandemic, when you are in a room filled with strangers, you are together with one thing: Everyone, everywhere understands Covid. This is where the work begins. The work of suffering together.

