ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Rex paints Mardi Gras theme floats white to prepare for 2023 designs

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HTQz_0fcSiQAK00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 11, artists began painting the Rex floats white to prepare for Mardi Gras 2023.

The floats are painted white for artists to start their designs from scratch for the new theme each year.

Local artist Milan Rajevac began the process in the Rex Den on Wednesday.

WATCH: Royal Artists Inc strips 2022 Rex floats and prepares for Mardi Gras 2023

Rajevac told WGNO that the process is fairly easy and takes about 3 days to white out the floats.

In April, Royal Artists Inc started the process of stripping the floats.

Rex has 20 theme floats that get painted each year according to Richard Valadie, the  President and Owner of Royal Artists Inc.

Nine of the floats will stay the same.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New Orleans, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. For entertainment, parties, events, and culture, New Orleans is the ideal place to visit. Coffee has become a major source of energy and culture in every American city, and New Orleans has put its own spin on it. Some of their coffeehouses are almost a century old, while others are spanking new.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kgou.org

Take Me To the River New Orleans (Radio Special)

The official radio companion to the film, "Take Me To the River New Orleans." The Story of of NOLA's diverse music culture told through a series of unique recording sessions, featuring the city's finest musicians from many genres and generations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Bagneris' Jazz Fest lawsuit 'an affront to all volunteers'

Hundreds if not thousands of people throughout our state give their time, energy, expertise and more to our wonderful local festivals with little or no compensation. Then we learn that some people like Michael Bagneris not only get some “perks” but 70 free Jazz Fest tickets and more for life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
uptownmessenger.com

Hey! Cafe plans to expand into rehabbed Broadmoor building

Hey! Café got its start as a tiny coffee shop on Magazine Street before moving to the Lafitte Greenway. Now it is adding a second location in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Co-owner Tommy LeBlanc, who has a cartoon and animation background, transitioned into the coffee business after he was laid off in 2009, when the company he worked for changed hands.
LAFITTE, LA
Vogue Magazine

Inside a Whirlwind Trip to New Orleans With Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers didn’t slow down after his show stopping Met Gala moment with Sarah Jessica Parker. Four days after the first Monday in May, fashion’s wunderkind headed to New Orleans to celebrate his collection launching in ByGeorge, an Austin-based luxury fashion and lifestyle store with one location inside NOLA’s Hotel Saint Vincent. ByGeorge is the first retailer in Texas and Louisiana to carry CJR, a monumental moment for both the brand and the retailer. Rogers was joined by his brand director Christina Ripley for a jam-packed and rewarding two-day work trip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Painting#Mardi Gras 2023#Royal Artists Inc#Wgno News App
whereyat.com

10 New Orleans' Restaurants to Celebrate a Graduate

Graduation is a special time that marks the end and beginning of a significant period in one's life. One way to celebrate this special occasion is to enjoy a nice meal with friends and family. And what better city to try a new and exciting restaurant than New Orleans? Whether...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
domino

This New Orleans Shotgun Home Now Greets You With a 52-Foot-Long Pink Porch

You would think putting in gutters would be the least problematic part of a renovation. But Ellen Sitkin’s New Orleans home isn’t like most other houses. Any permanent upgrades she made to the circa-1914 structure were subject to the jurisdiction of the Historic District Landmarks Commission. So when the graphic designer, who had moved Down South from New York with her husband and two kids back in 2018, and her architect, Kim Allen, of the husband-and-wife–run firm Studio BKA, decided to have the spouts attached to the sides of the porch’s columns, they were swiftly told to take them down. “You could see them from the street and that violated a rule,” recalls Sitkin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Sports
bigeasymagazine.com

Hundreds of Young People Attend STEM NOLA Event in New Orleans East

Over 350 students, parents, and volunteers attended the STEM NOLA event at Joe W. Brown Park in New Orleans East on Saturday, where they learned about electricity and circuits. The event was hosted by Entergy and featured volunteers from technology and defense companies from across the Greater New Orleans area, including Boeing, which is currently building NASA’s Space Launch System at the Michoud campus in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ellis Marsalis memorial planned for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A memorial service and second line parade will be held in honor of famed New Orleans jazz musician Ellis Marsalis this Sunday, May 15. The memorial comes more than two years after Marsalis died due to complications from COVID at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Seek ye first the kingdom

➤ Diaconate internship: St. Rita of Cascia, Harahan. Two great grandmothers – one Catholic and one Buddhist – were instrumental in Long Thanh Pham becoming a priest. He will be ordained a transitional deacon – the final step before a priest’s ordination – for the Archdiocese of New Orleans May 21 at St. Louis Cathedral.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy