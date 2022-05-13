Watch: Rex paints Mardi Gras theme floats white to prepare for 2023 designs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 11, artists began painting the Rex floats white to prepare for Mardi Gras 2023.

The floats are painted white for artists to start their designs from scratch for the new theme each year.

Local artist Milan Rajevac began the process in the Rex Den on Wednesday.

Rajevac told WGNO that the process is fairly easy and takes about 3 days to white out the floats.

In April, Royal Artists Inc started the process of stripping the floats.

Rex has 20 theme floats that get painted each year according to Richard Valadie, the President and Owner of Royal Artists Inc.

Nine of the floats will stay the same.

