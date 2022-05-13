Watch: Rex paints Mardi Gras theme floats white to prepare for 2023 designs
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 11, artists began painting the Rex floats white to prepare for Mardi Gras 2023.
The floats are painted white for artists to start their designs from scratch for the new theme each year.
Local artist Milan Rajevac began the process in the Rex Den on Wednesday.WATCH: Royal Artists Inc strips 2022 Rex floats and prepares for Mardi Gras 2023
Rajevac told WGNO that the process is fairly easy and takes about 3 days to white out the floats.
In April, Royal Artists Inc started the process of stripping the floats.
Rex has 20 theme floats that get painted each year according to Richard Valadie, the President and Owner of Royal Artists Inc.
Nine of the floats will stay the same.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0