Long Beach, CA

6740 E Almada Street

Long Beach, CA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this charming 4-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Long Beach. The well-manicured, drought-resistant front yard leads into your bright...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

21082 Barbados Circle

21082 Barbados Circle

Huntington Beach living at its finest! Nestled on a quiet interior cul-de-sac street in the highly sought-after beach-close Seabury neighborhood, this absolutely stunning Mid-Century modern home stands out from all the others with its captivating curb appeal showcasing professional tropical landscaping, new exterior paint, nearly 2,800 SQFT of living space, 5 bedrms (4 down - 2 are master suites), & 4 bathrms (2 are brand new). This residence has been expanded, enlarging 3 of the downstairs bedrms & adding an entire second-story that includes a living room with wrap-around balcony, huge walk-in closet that could be converted to kitchenette, bedroom w/2nd balcony & bathroom. It boasts endless custom upgrades that speak to the care, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that went into the creation of this home, including French doors & windows, plantation shutters, crown molding, raised panel doors, smooth ceilings, high baseboards, & designer paint. It features a lovely private front courtyard entry, beveled glass front door, formal foyer, elegant living room w/custom fireplace and French doors w/opening sidelights that lead to the tranquil backyard that embodies the beach lifestyle w/ocean breezes, bubbling spa, lawn, raised planters, white stucco fencing, and patio areas that are perfect for relaxing & entertaining. The remodeled kitchen with spacious eat-in dining room features tile flooring, granite countertops, garden window, coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, double ovens, gas cooktop, & white shaker cabinetry w/glass display panels. Inside laundry rm off kitchen. 3 of the 4 downstairs bedrms have doubled in size & each has a private entry to the outside. The first one has French doors & French security screens that opens to the backyard. The second is one of two 2 masters and includes a brand new chic quartz bathrm w/dual vanities, framed mirrors, and a tub/shower combo with floor-to-ceiling designer tile walls. The second master includes a retreat sitting area, a giant custom organized walk-in closet, 2nd closet, bay window, and spa-style brand new bathroom with quartz counters, dual sinks, framed mirrors, designer fixtures, a romantic soaking tub, & separate shower w/sitting bench, white quartz surrounds and frameless clear glass enclosure. This breathtaking home is only minutes to the beach, pier, and the upscale shopping and fine dining at Pacific City. It is close to all top award-winning schools, shopping, and fine dining.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
9901 Merced River Avenue

9901 Merced River Avenue

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Eater

How Slab Barbecue Is Defining LA’s Barbecue Scene

Chef and owner of Los Angeles restaurant Slab Barbecue, Burt Bakman, is trying to catch the city’s reputation for barbecue up to the likes of southern states like Texas. “The LA barbecue scene is really at its infancy,” he says. “The type of barbecue culture that they have in Texas, they don’t have here. There’s no reason why California cannot become its own barbecue region.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 21 Best Brunch Options in Orange County

Brunch is back in Orange County. The region’s famous coastal breezes pair perfectly with a bubbly weekend mimosa, giving OC diners a taste of the sweet SoCal life. Luckily, the area’s many talented chefs know that diners expect much more than a simple plate of scrambled eggs, so new menus are popping up weekly with souffle pancakes with berry compote, everything bagel-seasoned breakfast pizzas, and modern takes on the classic morning chilaquiles plate. Here now are 21 great places to check out brunch in Orange County, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Housing List
Economy
Economy
Real Estate
Real Estate
longbeachlocalnews.com

Traffic Fatality on Atlantic Avenue and Vernon Street

LONG BEACH, CA – On May 13, 2022, at approximately 9:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Vernon Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a parked big rig truck, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers...
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Male pedestrian killed by out-of-control van

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 1:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury traffic collision near the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Santiago Avenue, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle that had collided into a stone wall. A...
LONG BEACH, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s Malibu, the venerable staple beachside restaurant, announced their celebration of 50 years in business on their Instagram page on March 26. The restaurant has been in business since 1972. The post said, “Gladstones is celebrating 50 YEARS !!! Join...
MALIBU, CA
Eater

LA’s New Hidden Burger Spot Grills Right on a Public Golf Course

The green deck that hangs on the back of the pro shop at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach ebbs and flows with people across an afternoon. The low clouds and coastal breezes mean customers linger longer, popping open cans of cheap beer and swapping stories about life on the course. There’s no fancy clubhouse at this 42-year-old nine-hole par three course, just friends laughing, reliving old tales, and hanging out. Stay long enough, and one of Dave Trepanier’s burgers will find its way in front of you, too.
LONG BEACH, CA
Jack's Whittier Resturant

Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
WHITTIER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

