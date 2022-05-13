6740 E Almada Street

Huntington Beach living at its finest! Nestled on a quiet interior cul-de-sac street in the highly sought-after beach-close Seabury neighborhood, this absolutely stunning Mid-Century modern home stands out from all the others with its captivating curb appeal showcasing professional tropical landscaping, new exterior paint, nearly 2,800 SQFT of living space, 5 bedrms (4 down - 2 are master suites), & 4 bathrms (2 are brand new). This residence has been expanded, enlarging 3 of the downstairs bedrms & adding an entire second-story that includes a living room with wrap-around balcony, huge walk-in closet that could be converted to kitchenette, bedroom w/2nd balcony & bathroom. It boasts endless custom upgrades that speak to the care, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that went into the creation of this home, including French doors & windows, plantation shutters, crown molding, raised panel doors, smooth ceilings, high baseboards, & designer paint. It features a lovely private front courtyard entry, beveled glass front door, formal foyer, elegant living room w/custom fireplace and French doors w/opening sidelights that lead to the tranquil backyard that embodies the beach lifestyle w/ocean breezes, bubbling spa, lawn, raised planters, white stucco fencing, and patio areas that are perfect for relaxing & entertaining. The remodeled kitchen with spacious eat-in dining room features tile flooring, granite countertops, garden window, coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, double ovens, gas cooktop, & white shaker cabinetry w/glass display panels. Inside laundry rm off kitchen. 3 of the 4 downstairs bedrms have doubled in size & each has a private entry to the outside. The first one has French doors & French security screens that opens to the backyard. The second is one of two 2 masters and includes a brand new chic quartz bathrm w/dual vanities, framed mirrors, and a tub/shower combo with floor-to-ceiling designer tile walls. The second master includes a retreat sitting area, a giant custom organized walk-in closet, 2nd closet, bay window, and spa-style brand new bathroom with quartz counters, dual sinks, framed mirrors, designer fixtures, a romantic soaking tub, & separate shower w/sitting bench, white quartz surrounds and frameless clear glass enclosure. This breathtaking home is only minutes to the beach, pier, and the upscale shopping and fine dining at Pacific City. It is close to all top award-winning schools, shopping, and fine dining.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO