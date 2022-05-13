ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah students walk out in support of abortion rights

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ally O'rullian
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0yMS_0fcShrlc00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Over a hundred students at West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, walked out of class on Thursday in support of abortion rights.

This comes after Senate Democrats forced a vote to advance a bill that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law.

The legislation failed in the Senate yesterday and now many are worried about potentially losing their right to an abortion.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s. Sign up here .

Students raised concern over the Supreme Court document leak indicating a potential end to Roe V. Wade. Students chanted, held signs, and gathered to have their voices heard on this controversial issue.

The school sent out an email clarifying the walkout was not a school-sanctioned event, but school officials wanted to give students the space to exercise their freedom of speech.

“Banning abortions is not going to take away abortions, it’s going to take away safe abortions,” said West High student Addie Eresuma.

Senate GOP, Manchin block abortion rights legislation

Students at the event raised concerns about creating laws over women’s bodies, the effects a ban on abortion would have on lower-income women, and how Utah’s “Trigger Law” may affect victims of rape who are experiencing something personal and traumatic.

“The reason a woman gets pregnant should be their private issue,” said West High student Anna Young. “It should not be something that the government needs to kind of dissect.”

The students mentioned the reason they hold events like this is to ensure they have a voice in matters that affect their future — they want to fight for it.

West High was not the only school that planned a walkout on Thursday — over 100 kids at Highland High School and East High School have also walked out in support of abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Mastriano surging, reacting to Republicans working to stop him

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Republicans are voicing concern, and are reportedly working to stop, leading gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano from winning the May 17 primary. As reported in a previous article by Associated Press, Mastriano has supported unsubstantiated claims that widespread fraud marred the 2020 election and that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf was responsible for thousands […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
abc27 News

GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#West High School In#Senate#Democrats#Pennsylvania Politics#The Supreme Court#Gop
abc27 News

Lou Barletta makes stop in Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidate for governor Lou Barletta made another stop in Erie before the primary on May 17. Supporters gathered at the Cakery Cafe at Copperleaf as Barletta made his case to become the Republican nominee. The former U.S. congressman from Hazelton spoke about several topics, including his policies and his personal […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy