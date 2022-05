There was no other way for Paul Daley to go out. The 39-year-old pioneer of U.K. MMA authored a fitting comeback for his retirement fight on Friday at Bellator 281, storming back from an early deficit to demolish Wendell Giacomo with a flurry of blows near the end of the second round. In a brutal final sequence, Daley unleashed with punch after punch as Giacomo’s back was trapped against the fence, before finally dropping the Brazilian with a hook to the body followed by two more powerful hooks upstairs that sent his hometown London crowd into a frenzy.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO