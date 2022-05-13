ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg University holds first in-person commencement in 3 years

By Vicki Vellios Briner
 3 days ago
Harrisburg University (HU) of Science and Technology held its first in-person commencement ceremony in three years Thursday evening as the Class of 2022 graduates convened at the...

