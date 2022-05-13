Repairs underway to restore Columbus home destroyed in storm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A better chance of rain and storms will return to the area by Sunday afternoon, but even then, the coverage will only be around 30-40%. Some folks will stay dry and hot while others may have to deal with a few downpours. Highs will hold steady in the mid to upper 80s, dependent on the coverage of rain. We’ll linger a 10% rain coverage in the forecast on Monday, and bring it back Thursday and Friday, but overall next week looks mostly dry with the 90s making a return to the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday, but look for the low to mid 90s to return by the middle and end of the week. At this point, we are forecast a better coverage (30-40%) of rain by next weekend, but keep in mind we are still a ways out from that and will have time to fine-tune things as we get closer.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO