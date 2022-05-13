ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Repairs underway to restore Columbus home destroyed in storm

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus woman is getting an early gift before her 98th birthday. Mary Whitaker survived a storm last year that damaged her home and cars. With repairs starting today, the mother of 10 says she’s thankful to be still alive. A double-headed stump remains...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

New developments coming to northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From new apartments and housing to restaurants and new retail shops, developments are popping up in different parts of the Chattahoochee Valley. With the constant growth in the Chattahoochee Valley, the Midland area will soon have quite a few new and exciting things to do. Midland...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus RiverFest 2022 wraps up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown’s RiverFest wrapped up its two-day event Saturday night in Columbus. Uptown Columbus hosted the event this weekend which included rock climbing, acrobatics, food vendors and even live music. To start off the 2022 RushSouth Whitewater Park season, Uptown Columbus kicked off day two of...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Woman Dies Two Days after Crash on Wares Ferry Road

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died two days after a crash on Wares Ferry Road, about three miles east of Montgomery city limits. State troopers say 78-year-old Ann Grant of Columbus, Georgia, was a passenger in an SUV driven by 79-year-old Neil Grant, also of Columbus, that was involved in a crash with a car driven by 43-year-old Laythorn Tillis, Jr., of Enterprise.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

The Focus Program Youth Center in Columbus holds grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There ‘s a new youth center in Columbus and it’s free to the public. The Focus Program Youth Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The facility on South Lumpkin Road is designed to bring inspiration and support to low-income and at-risk children through sports and activities.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Person killed by train in Auburn, investigation ongoing

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person who died after being struck by a train in Auburn Sunday night has been identified. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Auburn Police received a 911 call about 5:47 PM of a person being struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road. Upon arrival […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Better Rain and Storm Chances Return Sunday; Hot & Mostly Dry Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A better chance of rain and storms will return to the area by Sunday afternoon, but even then, the coverage will only be around 30-40%. Some folks will stay dry and hot while others may have to deal with a few downpours. Highs will hold steady in the mid to upper 80s, dependent on the coverage of rain. We’ll linger a 10% rain coverage in the forecast on Monday, and bring it back Thursday and Friday, but overall next week looks mostly dry with the 90s making a return to the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday, but look for the low to mid 90s to return by the middle and end of the week. At this point, we are forecast a better coverage (30-40%) of rain by next weekend, but keep in mind we are still a ways out from that and will have time to fine-tune things as we get closer.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the Chattahoochee Valley’s favorite annual events is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event marks the beginning of the whitewater season for rafting and kayaking. Planning for the event started at the beginning of the year. Riverfest...
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 9-15

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atrium Health Navicent nurses enjoy pet therapy for National Nurses Week. It's National Nurses Week and Atrium Health Navicent invited some furry friends to help nurses relax, but also to say 'thank you' for all they do. Nurses got to pet and play with pups from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Monday morning.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Flock of chickens just clucking around in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — They were playing a game of chicken on First Avenue, between the Government Center and the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts this morning. A brood of chickens was roaming the streets before 8. One person even fed them crumbled saltines. A block to the south could have spelled real trouble for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus ministry opens new home for foster children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new home for foster kids hosted its grand opening Saturday in the Chattahoochee Valley. There are currently about 15,000 kids in the foster care system in Georgia. With this new home, Lifebridge will help provide life skills to those kids before leaving the foster system.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tractor-trailer fire cleared on Hwy. 280 EB in Lee County

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tractor-trailer fire has been cleared on Highway 280 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The eastbound lanes were blocked at Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station for several hours Saturday night. ALEA says the fire happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

Downtown Columbus law firm cuts the ribbon on new practice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Columbus law firm held its grand opening Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The firm was founded by Brandon Peak, Joel Wooten, Chris McDaniel, and Joseph Colwell, all of whom had previously practiced at Butler, Wooten & Peak. That firm split late last year,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is dead after being struck by a train Sunday evening. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris identified the victim as 40-year-old Justin Jeremy Powell. Harris said Auburn police received a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in regards to a person being struck...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Woman escapes house fire on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - On May 12, a woman managed to escape the flames at her home on Sandfort Road in Phenix City. Cassie Parette’s two cats also made it out. However, they are currently at the vet after receiving burns. Parette says this isn’t the first time...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman’s gospel group is celebrating their 42 anniversary. In 1980, Ida and the Gospel Pearls began their group of four sisters, Ida, Sarah, Betty, and Grace. Ida, the lead singer, is not only responsible for hitting the high notes but se is also the one responsible for making the group members’ outfits.
COLUMBUS, GA

