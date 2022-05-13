ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16...

kion546.com

kion546.com

Florida bridge plane crash killed 1 on board, police say

MIAMI (AP) — One of the three people on a small plane was killed when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend. The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. Police said the two others on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No further information was released on the person who died. Police said the body was found in the wreckage after firefighters put out the flames.
MIAMI, FL
Suspect in custody after multiple people shot at Buffalo supermarket, police say

A suspect is in custody after multiple people were shot at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday afternoon, police said. Buffalo police responded to the scene of an “active multiple shooting event” at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in the city, according to a tweet from Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz.
BUFFALO, NY
kion546.com

Small plane crashes into Florida bridge, killing one person and injuring 5, officials say

A small plane crashed Saturday into the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, killing one person and injuring five others, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a single-engine Cessna aircraft flying from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport lost power and struck a vehicle on the bridge while landing.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
kion546.com

Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Micah Hyde considered canceling his charity softball game after hearing about the shooting Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket. The Bills safety knew he and his teammates could help the families of the victims and a stunned community. A white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Hyde’s IMagINe For Youth foundation received $200,000 from the event’s sponsors and Hyde committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the game to the families of the victims. Money from a silent auction at the game will also go to victims’ families.
BUFFALO, NY
kion546.com

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said...
MIAMI, FL
kion546.com

One person dead after crash along San Miguel Canyon Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California Highway Patrol confirms officers are investigating a deadly crash late Friday night along San Miguel Canyon Road. The CHP said it happened near Strawberry Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The agency also confirmed initial reports that the crash was a result of...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Smith drives away on restart to win Trucks race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Zane Smith drove away from pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Majeski on a restart with nine laps to go at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for his third NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season. Smith chose the inside lane and launched away from the pack to add to his season-opening win at Daytona and his victory at Circuit of the Americas in March. Majeski was second and Grant Enfinger third while Nemechek, the winner last weekend at Darlington, got a terrible jump on the final restart and wound up sixth.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kion546.com

Stricker goes wire-to-wire for 2nd Regions Tradition win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke margin and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title. Stricker’s second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder’s Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour. Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68. Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kion546.com

Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead with local star Spieth 1 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Muñoz is atop the leaderboard again at the Byron Nelson after shooting 66. The Colombian who calls the Dallas area home will be joined in the final group Sunday by Jordan Spieth. The hometown favorite shot 8-under 64 and is one stroke back. Joaquin Niemann is another shot back in third. Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories. Muñoz is 2 1/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.
MCKINNEY, TX
kion546.com

Giménez delivers go-ahead RBI in 10th, Guardians beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2. Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second. He was shaken up and met with an athletic trainer but remained in the game. Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw’s single. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Giménez second base and was ejected.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kion546.com

Beloved bear euthanized after being hit by driver in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, California (KOVR) — A bear in Tahoe City had to be euthanized after a driver hit the 400-pound animal and kept going. People in Tahoe City called the big guy “Papa Bear.” He’d been part of the community there for more than 15 years, according to the Bear League.
TAHOE CITY, CA
kion546.com

Maryland Sen. Van Hollen hospitalized after stroke but says no long-term damage

Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Sunday that he suffered a “minor stroke” over the weekend and is hospitalized. The Maryland Democrat said in a statement that his doctors have told him “there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident” but that he will remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days. He said in the statement that he plans to return to work later this week.
MARYLAND STATE
kion546.com

$100,000 grant going toward telehealth expansion for children in rural NC schools

SPRUCE PINE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thousands of dollars in grant money will be going toward expanding COVID-19 response services for children in rural North Carolina schools. A press release says the Baxter International Foundation has awarded Children’s Health Fund (CHF) a $100,000 grant to continue its expansion of...
HEALTH
kion546.com

Dare We Say “May Gray?”

A summer-like pattern will ensue as we head through the work week with weather systems pushed well off to our north. Still, they’ll have subtle influences on our areas as in response, our marine layer deepens and then compresses as they move by. One system moves by overnight into tomorrow and another on Thursday or so. Expect the cycle of low clouds on the coast daily with afternoon onshore winds and mild temperatures. Inland areas will be mostly sunny and a little warm all week long.
ENVIRONMENT

