Washburn Institute of Technology holds spring commencements in Lee Arena
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Tech honored their spring graduates in two ceremonies on Thursday. The celebrations were held at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.
The 5:00 p.m. ceremony included students from the following programs:
- Advanced Systems Technology
- Cabinet/Millwork
- Carpentry (Building Technology)
- Climate & Energy Control Technologies
- Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Diesel Technology
- Heavy Diesel Technology, Electrical Technology
- Graphics Technology
- Information Systems Technology
- Kansas High School Diploma
- Machine/Tool Technology
- Fast-Track Machine/Tool Technology
- Phlebotomy,
- Practical Nursing
- Technical Drafting
The 8:00 p.m. ceremony honored students from the following programs:
- Automotive Service Technician
- Auto Collision & Refinishing,
- Business Bookkeeping & Accounting
- Legal Office Professional
- Medical Office Assistant
- Medical Office Specialist
- Office Careers Technology
- Commercial & Heavy Construction
- Certified Production Technician
- Early Childhood Professional
- Emergency Medical Technician
- Foundations of Healthcare
- Surgical Technology
- Welding and Fast-Track Welding
