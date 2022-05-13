Washburn Institute of Technology holds spring commencements in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Tech honored their spring graduates in two ceremonies on Thursday. The celebrations were held at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

The 5:00 p.m. ceremony included students from the following programs:

Advanced Systems Technology

Cabinet/Millwork

Carpentry (Building Technology)

Climate & Energy Control Technologies

Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Diesel Technology

Heavy Diesel Technology, Electrical Technology

Graphics Technology

Information Systems Technology

Kansas High School Diploma

Machine/Tool Technology

Fast-Track Machine/Tool Technology

Phlebotomy,

Practical Nursing

Technical Drafting

The 8:00 p.m. ceremony honored students from the following programs:

Automotive Service Technician

Auto Collision & Refinishing,

Business Bookkeeping & Accounting

Legal Office Professional

Medical Office Assistant

Medical Office Specialist

Office Careers Technology

Commercial & Heavy Construction

Certified Production Technician

Early Childhood Professional

Emergency Medical Technician

Foundations of Healthcare

Surgical Technology

Welding and Fast-Track Welding









































































For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.