LCSC Baseball: One last ride for the local standouts
By Brady Frederick
KLEWTV
3 days ago
LEWISTON, Idaho — For the past four years, LCSC seniors Riley way, AJ Davis, and Luke White have lived out their childhood dreams. The LC Valley natives have held down the infield for LCSC Warriors. “Something I always dreamed of growing up,” said first baseman Luke White, a...
LEWISTON, Idaho — Without the luxury of an automatic qualifier, the Lewis-Clark State will need to win their way into the Avista NAIA World Series. It's new ground for the Warriors, who have enjoyed a free bid since Lewiston began hosting the series. “It is a first. Obviously, everyone’s...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday was a busy day across the region at multiple stadiums with district titles and state tournament berths on the line for many local athletes. The 5A and 4A High Country championships were held at Madison High School, and some of the notable results included Madison's Cameron Porter winning the 5A Boys 100 meter race at 10.86. Every runner in that race set a personal record.
She was moments away from entering law school. But her team needed her. So began the coaching phase of the memorable career of one of the University of Montana Lady Griz basketball team's most beloved individuals with strong family ties to the program. After 9 years as a player and assistant coach, Jordan Sullivan is taking her talents to a new program.
MOSCOW - Over the weekend, the University of Idaho Alumni Association inducted six Vandals into its Alumni Hall of Fame. Each of the inductees from 2020, 2021 and 2022 were recognized during the University of Idaho Commencement Ceremony held Saturday in Moscow. The honored alumni included: Richard Swindell ’72; Brian...
NEZPERCE, ID — This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” is so full of life and energy, I can’t imagine her every saying that she’s bored. Keep in mind, this is just the tip of her mountain of involvement. Jillian Lux will graduate with a...
Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
OROFINO - The Idaho catch-and-release state record smallmouth bass has once again been toppled out of Dworshak Reservoir. Travis Wendt, of Lewiston, landed the massive 23.5-inch smallmouth bass on May 10. After a quick photo, Travis released the bass back into the lake, and secured a new catch-and-release state record....
Boise State Broncos Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boise State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. Boise State Top 10 Players | Boise State Schedule. Boise State Broncos Preview 2022.
SANDPOINT — There will be fewer bowling days at the Sandpoint Teen Center after the end of the school year. The center announced there will be less bowling at Huckleberry Lanes, and participated in Idaho Gives, in hopes of generating funds for alternatives as well as for other aspects of the program.
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced 18 Idaho Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) award will be distributed across Idaho. "The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens," said Idaho...
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Air Force Thunderbirds and a few other air acts were canceled at SkyFest on Saturday due to rain and cloud coverage. While some planes were able to fly, a large number of gray clouds in the sky caused the Thunderbirds to ultimately cancel their show due to a low ceiling.
NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
PULLMAN, Wash. - The National Weather Service posted a new map this afternoon showing a risk for brief tornadoes for southeastern Washington, north central Idaho, and northeastern Oregon, including Pullman, Moscow, and Lewiston. According to the report, some supercell structures are possible, with a threat of damaging winds and large...
Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities. The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
In May 1887, a group of Chinese miners based in Lewiston sailed 65 miles upstream on the Snake River. They camped in Hells Canyon, hoping to find gold and escape anti-Chinese sentiment, according to History.com. But a gang of seven white horse thieves murdered all of the laborers, 31 to 34 men.
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Last fall, Matt Edwards, a conservative activist from Hayden, sent all 105 Idaho legislators a pledge. By signing the statement, lawmakers would promise to support what he termed medical freedom and privacy, election integrity and education freedom. They would also vow not to raise taxes, suppress free speech or support government lockdowns.
The data scientists at Insurify, an insurance quotes comparison website, were eager to investigate patterns in rude driving behavior that are on the more dangerous (and illegal) end of the spectrum. Curious to find whether there are regional differences in these extreme behaviors, Insurify’s data scientists turned to their database and ranked each state based on its share of ill-behaved drivers.
It’s been a crazy 10 days with 399 and her cubs, but I’ll start by saying that at least one cub, 1058 (yellow ear tags) is completely separated and the other three cubs are well in to the process of being involuntarily separated and may now be completely separated.
