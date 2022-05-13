ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary expands dictionary distributions to students

The Montclair Rotary Club has helped a generation of elementary school students in Montclair and Verona get a jump-start in building their vocabulary. Over the past 18 years, the club has donated more than 15,500 student dictionaries to third grade students in both communities. The first groups of students to receive...

Give a Montclair street tree some love (Town Square)

Montclair’s thousands of street trees are part of what makes this such a special place. Those trees that live between the sidewalk and the street create shady lanes in the summertime, sparkly snow and ice-covered sculptures in the winter, and create a vibrant show of blossoms in the spring and colorful leaves in the fall.
Glenfield student a finalist in Alpha Phi Alpha oratorical contest

Glenfield Middle School seventh grade student Reeves Fils-Aime has been recognized as a finalist in the Alpha Phi Alpha Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Oratorical Contest. Fils-Aime was one of seven finalists with a monologue on the topic "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Perspectives of the World Today," according to an announcement from the Montclair school district.
Montclair Summer FUN program registration open.

Montclair's Summer FUN Activities will be held at Edgemont School for children ages 5 to 12. The program will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, the township said in an announcement. There will be five sessions offered. Session 1: July 5 to July 8 ($120)
The Montclair Foundation awards grants to area nonprofits

The Montclair Foundation awarded $54,500 to ten area nonprofit organizations for projects or programs that benefit Montclair residents and neighboring communities. Grants were awarded to support programs in human services, arts, youth education, and senior services, according to a Montclair Foundation press release. “Every one of these causes is remarkable,”...
Montclair Historic Preservation Commission’s 2022 award winners

Buzz Aldrin's home, a whimsical Queen Anne, an upscale commercial building and a virtual history series are the winners of the Montclair Township Historic Preservation Commission's Preservation Awards Program this year. Awardees will be recognized at the commission’s upcoming meeting on Thursday, May 12. Bricks & Mortar Preservation Award.
Running for the Montclair Board of Education again (Letter to the Editor)

My name is Noah Gale and I am going to run for Montclair Board of Education (again) in November!!!! Both the schools and our future is at stake and I am not going to stop now! Now is not the time to give up! I love everything about the school district! I am a proud alumni of the Montclair public school district, having attended from kindergarten through 12th grade! I graduated from Montclair High School in 2018 and I am currently going into my fourth year as a student at Montclair State University where I am studying early childhood education so I can become a kindergarten teacher one day! I attend all of the Montclair Board of Education meetings, volunteer and attend all of the PTA events, and I deeply care about the students, staff, teachers, administration, and public education! When I ran last time, I got 285 votes! One of my top priorities for the school board if I am elected is to better serve special education students by employing paraprofessionals, adding more inclusion classes, and having more one-on-one time/smaller classes. Another one of my top priorities is to protect the magnet system by making sure it does not go away!
Montclair girl scouts to hold ‘Soapy Smiles’ drive to collect personal care supplies

Four teens from Girl Scout Cadette Troop 20208 have launched Soapy Smiles, a Montclair-based personal care drive to provide non-food items to local people in need. Daily essentials like shampoo, razors, dental care products, diapers, feminine hygiene products and more are not covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, according to a Soapy Smiles press release.
Glenridge Ave. arts center project stalled for 2 years after planning board approval

Plans to transform a Glenridge Avenue property into an arts and entertainment space with six residences have been stalled for over two years, the owners say. Although they received Planning Board approval in February 2020, the project cannot break ground, as owners Maria and Marek Tylek, of M&M Tylek LLC, said the township has been holding up paperwork for an easement. The easement pertains to a pedestrian egress door at the southwest corner of the building to provide access to the Midtown parking deck.
More Montclair schools back to masking as COVID numbers rise

School officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases at Montclair High School, Buzz Aldrin Middle School and Hillside and Watchung elementary schools this week and have implemented 10-day masking requirements for the high school and Buzz Aldrin. Watchung and Hillside schools set masking requirements for one classroom each, according to...
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

