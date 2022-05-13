On The Map: Woodlake

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO