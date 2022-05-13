ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

PHOTOS – UHA Tennis vs Lyon County

By Tom Rogers
 3 days ago

University Heights Academy hosted Lyon County in a 2nd...

Ethan Weatherspoon Qualifies for State in Multiple Events

Ethan Weatherspoon broke his own school record in one event at the Class 2A 1st Region track meet at Paducah Tilghman on Saturday and will compete in at least three events at the state meet in Lexington. Weatherspoon was second in the 100-meter dash, setting the school mark with a...
PADUCAH, KY
Caldwell’s Kylee White Earns State Trip in 1,600-Meter Run

A personal-best time has earned Caldwell County eighth grader Kylee White a spot at the Class 2A state track and field championships in Lexington the first week of June. White placed second in the 1,600-meter run in Saturday’s Class 2A 1st Region meet at Paducah Tilghman in a time of 5:52.11. That was White’s best time ever.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Wildcats Qualify for State Track Meet in Three Events

Trigg County had one region champion and qualified several others for the state meet following a fourth-place team finish at the Class 2A Region 1 Track and Field Meet Saturday in Paducah. Fatu Crain won the 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.87 on a sunny and warm day at...
PADUCAH, KY
County
Lyon County, KY
Lyon County, KY
Trigg Anglers Wrap Up State Tourney at Kentucky Dam (w/PHOTOS)

Both Trigg County boats finished in the top half of the field at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament on Saturday, led by Avery Ethridge and Aidan Moore in 24th-place with a total weight of 14-pounds, 13-ounces. After bringing in three fish at 8-pounds, 7-ounces on Friday, Ethridge and Moore...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Lady Rebels Split DH on Final Day of Regular Season (w/PHOTOS)

It was a ‘tale of two games’ Saturday for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. In their doubleheader to close out the regular season, the Lady Rebels started fast in the opener and rolled to an 8-1 five-inning win, while Edmonson County returned the favor with a quick start in the second game on the way to a 5-1 five-inning win.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
Max’s Moment – Bingham’s Two-Run Shot Gets Lyon on the Board

It was a night to forget for the Lyon County baseball team on Friday as the Lyons fell 13-2 in five innings to visiting Henderson County. However, it wasn’t all bad news. Gunnar Bingham’s two-run home run over the right-field fence provided a bright spot for the Lyons. Watch as Bingham leaves the yard for the third time this season in this Max’s Moment.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Lyons Thumped by Henderson in Regular-Season Finale (w/PHOTOS)

With postseason play just days away, the Lyon County baseball team will need to regroup ahead of Monday’s 5th-District tournament after a 13-2 loss to visiting Henderson County on Friday. Lyon County saw a three-game winning run come to an end to finish the regular season at 24-6. The...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Caldwell Lady Tigers Top Todd 13-3 to Secure Winning Season

Caldwell County’s girls assured themselves of a winning season while also avenging a loss early in the year. A.J. Hollowell was 4-for-4 with a triple, four runs batted in and four runs scored as the Lady Tigers ran past Todd County Central 13-3 in five innings Friday at Lady Tiger Field in Princeton.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Caldwell’s Girls Blanked at Massac County 3-0

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger softball team was held to just one base hit in a 3-0 setback at Massac County, Ill., on Thursday. It was just the fourth meeting ever between the two schools in softball — and the Lady Patriots have won all four. Laney Jones had...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Blazers Close Regular Season With Big District Win

The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers will head into the postseason on a little bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their fourth win in their last five games Friday evening. The Lady Blazers traveled down to post and came away with a 19-7 8th District win over...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Christian County’s Winkler Selected for National All-Star Game

A senior at Christian County High School is among the players selected to play in a nationally televised all-star game later this summer. The Alliance Fastpitch has announced the 2022 All-Star roster that will compete in the second annual Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game Powered by Under Armour. This Alliance All-Star...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Three Webster Hurlers Combine to No-Hit Falcons

The Fort Campbell Falcons will head into district tournament play Monday on a late-season four-game losing skid. The Falcons wrapped up the regular season Saturday falling to Webster County 13-3 at home on post. Three Webster County pitchers combined to pitch a six-inning no-hitter against the Falcons. The game was...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ — Hopkinsville’s Shaniya Straight

Shaniya Straight is one of those people whose natural curiosity has her always wanting to learn and know more. It’s that characteristic that served her well when it came time to apply to the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program and helped the Hopkinsville High School junior get accepted. Straight...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

