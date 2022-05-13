PHOTOS – UHA Tennis vs Lyon County

Ethan Weatherspoon broke his own school record in one event at the Class 2A 1st Region track meet at Paducah Tilghman on Saturday and will compete in at least three events at the state meet in Lexington. Weatherspoon was second in the 100-meter dash, setting the school mark with a...
A personal-best time has earned Caldwell County eighth grader Kylee White a spot at the Class 2A state track and field championships in Lexington the first week of June. White placed second in the 1,600-meter run in Saturday’s Class 2A 1st Region meet at Paducah Tilghman in a time of 5:52.11. That was White’s best time ever.
Trigg County qualified for the boys’ state track meet in two events and will have to wait and see if they get the call in a couple of others. The Wildcats finished sixth at Saturday’s Class 2A Region 1 Track and Field Meet at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Trigg County had one region champion and qualified several others for the state meet following a fourth-place team finish at the Class 2A Region 1 Track and Field Meet Saturday in Paducah. Fatu Crain won the 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.87 on a sunny and warm day at...
Both Trigg County boats finished in the top half of the field at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament on Saturday, led by Avery Ethridge and Aidan Moore in 24th-place with a total weight of 14-pounds, 13-ounces. After bringing in three fish at 8-pounds, 7-ounces on Friday, Ethridge and Moore...
Three Trigg County golfers placed in the Top 10 of the Boys 15-18 division as the Junior Series of the Bluegrass Golf Tour made a stop at Boots Randolph Golf Course Saturday afternoon. Hunter Reynolds, Hayden Reynolds, and Ty Butts, all finished in the Top 10 of the event. Hunter...
It was a ‘tale of two games’ Saturday for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. In their doubleheader to close out the regular season, the Lady Rebels started fast in the opener and rolled to an 8-1 five-inning win, while Edmonson County returned the favor with a quick start in the second game on the way to a 5-1 five-inning win.
It was a night to forget for the Lyon County baseball team on Friday as the Lyons fell 13-2 in five innings to visiting Henderson County. However, it wasn’t all bad news. Gunnar Bingham’s two-run home run over the right-field fence provided a bright spot for the Lyons. Watch as Bingham leaves the yard for the third time this season in this Max’s Moment.
With postseason play just days away, the Lyon County baseball team will need to regroup ahead of Monday’s 5th-District tournament after a 13-2 loss to visiting Henderson County on Friday. Lyon County saw a three-game winning run come to an end to finish the regular season at 24-6. The...
Caldwell County’s girls assured themselves of a winning season while also avenging a loss early in the year. A.J. Hollowell was 4-for-4 with a triple, four runs batted in and four runs scored as the Lady Tigers ran past Todd County Central 13-3 in five innings Friday at Lady Tiger Field in Princeton.
Fort Campbell’s Aidan Blaszkowski gave a strong performance on the mound against Heritage Christian Academy on May 9, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits. It’s momentum he hopes carries over to this week’s district tournament.
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger softball team was held to just one base hit in a 3-0 setback at Massac County, Ill., on Thursday. It was just the fourth meeting ever between the two schools in softball — and the Lady Patriots have won all four. Laney Jones had...
A five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning was not enough for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers saw their regular season end with a 10-6 home-field loss to Community Christian. The Lady Tigers entered the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 9-1. The first...
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers will head into the postseason on a little bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their fourth win in their last five games Friday evening. The Lady Blazers traveled down to post and came away with a 19-7 8th District win over...
The Todd County Central Rebels decided they wanted to have a short workday on their final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rebels scored in each of their three at-bats en route to dispatching Caverna 16-1 Saturday afternoon in Elkton. Caverna actually took the lead in the top of...
A senior at Christian County High School is among the players selected to play in a nationally televised all-star game later this summer. The Alliance Fastpitch has announced the 2022 All-Star roster that will compete in the second annual Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game Powered by Under Armour. This Alliance All-Star...
The Fort Campbell Falcons will head into district tournament play Monday on a late-season four-game losing skid. The Falcons wrapped up the regular season Saturday falling to Webster County 13-3 at home on post. Three Webster County pitchers combined to pitch a six-inning no-hitter against the Falcons. The game was...
The Trigg County Wildcats will head into the postseason coming off their biggest offensive output of the season. The Wildcats traveled to Dixon Friday night and came away with a 20-5 5-inning win over the Trojans. Trigg combined 13 hits and 11 Webster County walks to end up scoring in...
Trigg County put a pair of boats in the water at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championships on Friday at Kentucky Dam Village, led by Avery Ethridge and Aidan Moore in 26th place after day one. Ethridge and Moore caught three fish on Friday for a total weight of 8-pounds,...
Shaniya Straight is one of those people whose natural curiosity has her always wanting to learn and know more. It’s that characteristic that served her well when it came time to apply to the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program and helped the Hopkinsville High School junior get accepted. Straight...
Comments / 0