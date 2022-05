In professional sports, there are no bigger creatures of habit than MLB starting pitchers. It takes a seriously disciplined routine to be ready both mentally and physically to empty the tank every fifth day. It's no wonder they are often so on edge that the game not starting exactly on time can set them off (cough, Gerritt Cole). Or, an awkward staredown with an ump can get them ejected in the first inning (cough, Madison Bumgarner).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO