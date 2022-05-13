ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New technology could slow scooter riders' roll if they continue riding sidewalks

Cover picture for the articleStay off the sidewalks, stay on the streets. That’s the...

CBS San Francisco

Equipment problem causing 'major' delays in BART service

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- BART is reporting "major" delays due to an equipment problem on a track at the Downtown Oakland station. The delay affects the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions, BART reported shortly at around 6:44 a.m. on Sunday.Currently, there is no Red line service between Richmond and Millbrae.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

Road shut down after car flips over in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A road was shut down Saturday night in Concord, police announced in a tweet. A collision caused the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street to close. Just before midnight, police announced the roadway was cleared and reopened. A photo posted by Concord police show a black Ford was flipped completely […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose councilmember wants to repeal cruising ban

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One Bay Area city is trying to get rid of its ban on car cruising. One councilmember said it’s discriminatory. Car cruising has been prohibited in the streets of San Jose for 30 years. It’s a popular activity in the Mexican-American community. Now, city councilmember Raul Peralez has proposed lifting the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Millennium Tower Fix Hits Yet Another Potential Snag

The fix to Millennium Tower's tilting and sinking has a new snag: a shoring wall that could slow or totally prevent further sinking on the eastern side of the building that is needed to right the tower. The 90-foot-high, three-foot-wide, underground concrete wall separates the foundation from a next-door parking garage, and at least one expert believes that when the opposite side of the tower is shored up, this wall will prevent the leveling out that engineers are hoping for. [NBC Bay Area]
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County stores put purchase limit on baby formula

The national baby formula shortage is hitting the South Bay, prompting some stores to limit purchases as parents scramble to stock up on supply. The months-long crisis has reached new heights in the last few weeks—with the national out-of-stock rate hitting 43% as of last week, according to retail data service Datasembly. California is seeing a better rate... The post Santa Clara County stores put purchase limit on baby formula appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose reimagines park near the city’s largest homeless camp

San Jose is moving forward on plans to reimagine and rename Columbus Park, near the location of the city’s largest homeless camp. Through public meetings and surveys, residents are helping shape development of the 12.5-acre site, located at Asbury and Irene streets in San Jose. On Thursday, residents requested beautification, safe bicycle paths leading to the park, roller skating space and asked city officials about plans for keeping homeless individuals out of the area. The latter is a major hurdle in the reimagining process.
SAN JOSE, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

Amtrak’s California Zephyr

Active World Journeys travel blog: Cross Country Trip on Amtrak’s California Zephyr. Those who know me know that I’m an outdoor enthusiast and nature lover. When I travel it usually involves some kind of active component such as hiking or kayaking or bike riding. But I’ve always had a multi-day overnight train trip on my travel bucket list. To me it harkens back to America before plane travel was affordable for most people and before the highways and interstates were built. I always wanted to know what it’d be like, especially since I’m also a classic movie fan and so many movies featured train travel in the scenes and stories. (Think “Strangers on a Train,” “North by Northwest,” etc.)
CALIFORNIA STATE

