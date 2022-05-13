New technology could slow scooter riders' roll if they continue riding sidewalks

San Jose is moving forward on plans to reimagine and rename Columbus Park, near the location of the city’s largest homeless camp. Through public meetings and surveys, residents are helping shape development of the 12.5-acre site, located at Asbury and Irene streets in San Jose. On Thursday, residents requested beautification, safe bicycle paths leading to the park, roller skating space and asked city officials about plans for keeping homeless individuals out of the area. The latter is a major hurdle in the reimagining process.
