ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded federal benzene levels, study says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYcCN_0fcSZwot00
The Houston Ship Channel and adjacent refineries, part of the Port of Houston, are seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded the federal regulatory action level between 2018 and 2020 for pollution from benzene, which causes cancer, according to a study by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) released on Thursday.

The nine are among 56 U.S. refineries with high benzene levels, the study said. Sixty-four percent of the 56 refineries are located in the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

EIP spokesperson Tom Pelton said the study was intended to make an impression on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We want the EPA to enforce their own rules,” he said, adding that the EPA’s benzene rules grew out a law suit by EIP.

Representatives for refiners PBF Energy (PBF.N), Phillips 66 (PSX.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said they have implemented operational changes or removed equipment that was leaking benzene at their refineries in Chalmette, Louisiana; Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Pasadena, Texas, respectively, to move emissions below the EPA action level of 9 micrograms per cubic meter.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), the nation’s largest refiner, and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said Winter Storm Uri in 2021 drove up the average of fenceline benzene levels at their refineries in Texas.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said the company has been reducing benzene pollution apart from atypical events such as Uri which have "negatively impacted annual averages".

Marathon’s Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, and Total’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were shut by Uri along with multiple refineries in the state as Uri caused ruptures in natural gas pipelines that supply electrical power plants.

During unplanned shutdowns refineries burn off hydrocarbons in the safety flare system that cannot be processed. Benzene is found in gasoline is a byproduct of the crude oil refining process.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Gulf Coast#Refinery#Pipelines#Eip#Pbf Energy#Chevron Corp#Marathon Petroleum#Totalenergies
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
329K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy