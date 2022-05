ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Some local boy scouts in South Bend have partnered with Notre Dame to support the local blue bird population at Warren Golf Course. Local Boy Scout Troop 122 and Cub Pack 108 built 14 new bluebird nesting boxes for the golf course as a service project. The Warren Golf Course has had bluebird nesting boxes since it opened in 2000. It first started with about 20 boxes, then expanded to over 50.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO